Top 10 free-agent signings of the 2021 NFL season

The former No. 1 overall pick remains a freak athlete with disruptive potential as an edge defender. Although he has failed to dominate consistently throughout his career, Clowney put together one of the best seasons of his eight-year career with 9.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles in 14 starts. With Myles Garrett commanding most of the attention on the other side, Clowney's re-emergence as a five-star sidekick could lead to bigger payday and an extended stay in the Dawg Pound.