Dolphins to 'tailor' offense around QB Tua Tagovailoa's strengths

The No. 1 question for the Miami Dolphins' new coaching staff revolves around the development of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa﻿.

The commitment to the former No. 5 overall pick extends to molding the entire offense around what best suits Tua, according to new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell.

"The first thing is to get him ingrained in the system," Bevell said Wednesday, via the Miami Herald. "Once we are able to do that, then I think the system is going to be built and tailored to him, and... bring out all the positives in his game."

Bevell, who has worked with Russell Wilson﻿, Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence in the past decade, noted that, unlike other positions, it's vital to construct the offense around what the quarterback does best, or the entire operation never gets off the ground.

"(It's important) to tailor the game to them, to their talent, rather than fitting the round peg in the square hole," he said. "We can tailor the offense to bring out the strengths of each guy."

Tagovailoa's strength is his accuracy, particularly in close quarters, and his ability to quickly get the ball out. There were plenty of times that Tua's quick reads and release saved a sack or worse.

"I think he's a really accurate passer," Bevell said. "That's the thing that jumped out at me right away is looking at him. I haven't done like a complete deep dive yet. But I've looked at enough tape that I like the accuracy that he has. I like his ability to make some off-schedule plays. He can get outside the pocket. He's not going to be a major runner, but he can run and make plays with his feet. I really like those kinds of things."

The negative to Tua's game is the lack of arm strength that could hold back the offense, particularly down the field and deep outside the numbers, where he didn't target much in 2021. Bevell said he wouldn't judge whether Tagovailoa had limited arm strength before working with him in person.