Ole Miss QB Matt Corral won't throw at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Former Ole Miss star Matt Corral will not throw this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Corral is continuing to work his way back from a high ankle sprain he suffered eight weeks ago in the Sugar Bowl. He exited that game early in the first quarter after having his right leg rolled up on when he was being sacked by a Baylor defender. Pelissero reported Corral resumed light throwing two weeks ago and is planning to be a full participant at Ole Miss' pro day on March 23.