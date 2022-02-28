Ole Miss QB Matt Corral won't throw at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Scouts will have to wait a bit longer before they get a chance to see a complete workout from one of the 2022 NFL Draft's top quarterback prospects.
Former Ole Miss star Matt Corral will not throw this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Corral is continuing to work his way back from a high ankle sprain he suffered eight weeks ago in the Sugar Bowl. He exited that game early in the first quarter after having his right leg rolled up on when he was being sacked by a Baylor defender. Pelissero reported Corral resumed light throwing two weeks ago and is planning to be a full participant at Ole Miss' pro day on March 23.
Along with Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis and North Carolina's Sam Howell, Corral is among the most highly touted quarterbacks available in this year's draft. However, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah did not have Corral or Howell coming off the board in the first round in his most recent mock draft.
Corral will still have an opportunity to meet with NFL teams at the combine, and QB-needy organizations figure to have significant interest in the medical portion of his evaluation while he's in Indianapolis for the event.
The redshirt junior finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2021 and threw for 3,349 yards (67.7 percent completion rate), 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 season. He also rushed for 11 TDs despite battling a lower-body injury for much of the season.
Later on Monday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Alabama OT Evan Neal, one of the top prospects at any position in the 2022 draft, will not work out at the combine. Neal intends to participate in the Tide's pro day on March 30. Rapoport also reported LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., a top cornerback prospect, will wait until the Tigers' April 6 pro day to work out. Stingley underwent surgery for a Lisfranc injury in the fall and missed all but three games.