2022 NFL Draft

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral carted off field with injury in Sugar Bowl

Published: Jan 01, 2022 at 11:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was carted off the field after suffering an injury late in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night.

Corral exited the game after having his right leg rolled up on when he was sacked by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell. The QB returned to the sideline on crutches midway through the second quarter, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said in a postgame press conference that the X-ray on the injury came back negative.

A redshirt junior, Corral is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation. He provided an indication of his future plans in November, when he announced that he was playing his final home game for Ole Miss.

Entering Saturday night, he had completed 260 of 380 passes (68.4%) for 3,339 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal-caller (school measurements) also rushed for 11 TDs. He finished seventh in the voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, despite clearly being limited by a lower-body injury for much of the season.

As an underclassman, Corral has until Jan. 17 to file declaration papers with the league should he opt to move on to the next level.

Related Content

news

North Carolina QB Sam Howell intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

North Carolina's Sam Howell, one of the top quarterbacks in college football, announced he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 15 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in College Football Playoff

Who will NFL scouts have their eyes on when a trip to the national championship game is on the line? Chad Reuter highlights 15 senior prospects to watch in the College Football Playoff.
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Broncos, Browns inch closer to top 10

The Browns are still alive in the race for the AFC North title, but they're also a step closer to holding a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering a second straight loss. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

Philadelphia Eagles to receive Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick from Carson Wentz trade

The Eagles will receive the Colts' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after Carson Wentz's 63 snaps in Saturday's win ensured he stays above the 75 percent snap-threshold stipulated in the terms of the trade.
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Washington Football Team vaults into top 10 with loss to Eagles

Washington's loss to the Eagles was a blow to the Football Team's playoff chances, but greatly improved its positioning for the 2022 NFL Draft. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

Jaguars holding first overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft following loss to Texans, Lions win

There's a new team holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft following the Jaguars' loss to the Texans and the Lions' upset of the Cardinals.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 10 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in non-playoff bowl games

Bowl season is here, giving scouts one more opportunity to watch 2022 NFL Draft prospects compete alongside their teammates. Chad Reuter provides a look at the top 10 senior talents to watch in this season's non-College Football Playoff bowls.
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Giants holding two of top six selections due to pick acquired in Justin Fields trade

Will the Giants end up with two of the top five picks in the 2022 NFL Draft? Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, one of the top talents in college football, announced on Friday that he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

2022 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?

Which underclassmen plan to enter the 2022 NFL Draft? Have a look at the prospects who have made their intentions known.
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Jaguars inch closer to No. 1 overall pick after Lions' first win

Will the Lions lose their grasp on the 2022 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick? Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW