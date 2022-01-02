Ole Miss QB Matt Corral carted off field with injury in Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was carted off the field after suffering an injury late in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night.

Corral exited the game after having his right leg rolled up on when he was sacked by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell. The QB returned to the sideline on crutches midway through the second quarter, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said in a postgame press conference that the X-ray on the injury came back negative.

A redshirt junior, Corral is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation. He provided an indication of his future plans in November, when he announced that he was playing his final home game for Ole Miss.

Entering Saturday night, he had completed 260 of 380 passes (68.4%) for 3,339 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal-caller (school measurements) also rushed for 11 TDs. He finished seventh in the voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, despite clearly being limited by a lower-body injury for much of the season.