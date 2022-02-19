Hall of Famer, Washington legend Charley Taylor passes away at 80

"We are incredibly saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Charley Taylor," Washington owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a team statement. "Charley is a member of the Washington Ring of Fame and one of the most decorated players in franchise history. He retired as the NFL's all-time leader in receptions and holds our franchise record for total touchdowns. His achievements were recognized by the entire NFL community with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984. He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach. Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia and the entire Taylor family during this time."