Around the NFL

Panthers' Matt Rhule 'forward-thinking,' not worried about pressure of job status

Published: Mar 03, 2022 at 07:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule enters the offseason with his job intact but on the hottest of hot seats entering Year 3.

Coming off back-to-back five-win seasons, Rhule overhauled his coaching staff, and the Panthers are expected to be busy with roster changes in the coming weeks as the offseason ramps up toward free agency and the draft.

It's a pivotal year for Rhule, who likely wouldn't survive another season of struggles. But the 47-year-old coach insisted he's not worried about his job status or the pressure of needing to win big.

"I've said it to you guys all along; if I make this about me, then I'm not the coach I say I am, don't believe in what I believe in," Rhule said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, via the team's official website. "I'm trying to get the Combine done as well as possible. If you're a coach in the league and you don't feel the pressure to win every year if you don't feel like, 'I've got to improve the team,' then what kind of coach are you? I want to make the team better.

"And I want the fans to have something. It's been a while since we've had a team that's better than what we are right now. The only pressure I feel is to be really really good for our players, for our coaches, for our fans. So I think we've done the staff right, now we'll do the Combine right. Free agency, we've re-signed a couple of our own players. Now we'll continue to do that. Be active as much as can in the free-agent market, and hopefully have a good draft."

The Panthers sit in an NFC South division with hosts of question marks. Tom Brady leaves a massive hole in Tampa Bay. Sean Payton is gone from New Orleans and they, too, have QB questions. Matt Ryan in Atlanta is the only stable quarterback situation in the division, but the Falcons have massive holes everywhere else on the roster and little money to fix them.

The Panthers do have talent for a quick turnaround. One of the best defenses in the NFL should mostly return. If ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ finally stays healthy, there are playmakers on offense along with D.J. Moore. The big question is improving a woeful offensive line and getting better quarterback play.

The Panthers should be in on every potential play for a QB upgrade, but finding a partner has been no easy task.

Rhule is optimistic about where his team is heading in 2022, despite the questions under center. After overhauling the coaching staff, Rhule is ready to help the roster improve in the coming months.

"I can't go back. I'm forward-thinking," Rhule said when asked if he wished he'd made changes to the coaching staff earlier. "I think any time you, after each year you say I learned this, I learned that. I've learned a lot in two years. I would not underestimate the value of having some really good young coaches on your staff and some veteran coaches."

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer: Panthers aiming for 'best available' with No. 6 pick but will 'be aggressive' in adding a QB

The Panthers were in prime position to select a quarterback high in last year's draft but chose not to. They're in even better position this year, and are even more interested in adding one, but again might pass. GM Scott Fitterer assured the club is determined to improve its QB room regardless.
news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel sees 'untapped' potential in Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think his best days are in front of him'

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel sees parts of Tua Tagovailoa's game that have the makings of a franchise signal-caller. 
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers have 'two No. 1 backs' in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

Speaking Wednesday from the NFL Scouting Combine, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur boasted about the versatility both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon bring to the offense.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'We will work at (Lamar Jackson's) urgency' on contract extension

Lamar Jackson's contract status has been a constant topic of discussion for much of the last year, and continues to be one between the former MVP and Baltimore. GM Eric DeCosta reiterated that Jackson's extension is a priority for the Ravens.
news

New head coach Josh McDaniels has 'no doubt' Derek Carr is Raiders' Week 1 quarterback

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was emphatic in his support of Derek Carr during an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll: 'We have no intention' of trading Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team has "no intention" to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Cardinals grant WR Andy Isabella permission to seek trade

It seems Andy Isabella's time in Arizona is near an end. The Cardinals have granted the wide receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Giants release veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in salary-cap cutting move

The New York Giants released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. The move will save the team $5 million against the 2022 salary cap.
news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim agree to contract extensions

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

Were the 49ers' trade prospects for Jimmy Garoppolo hurt by news of the QB's shoulder surgery? General manager John Lynch doesn't think so. Here's all the buzz from the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell'

Despite the lack of production, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn't giving up on oft-injured wide receiver Parris Campbell being a contributor.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW