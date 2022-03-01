Russell Wilson trade? Jameis Winston to Steelers? Nine things I want to see during the 2022 NFL offseason

Coming off its first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years, Cincinnati could become a truly consistent contender behind a truly special quarterback. But the Bengals have to keep the franchise's golden ticket upright. Joe Burrow took a whopping 70 sacks last season, including seven in the Super Bowl LVI defeat. That's just not a sustainable amount of QB carnage. Cincy needs to pounce on O-line resources in free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. Taking Ja'Marr Chase over Penei Sewell obviously worked out swimmingly for the Bengals, but now it's time to protect Burrow at all costs. With nearly $50 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, Cincinnati needs to attack the OL pool in free agency. And then use multiple picks on blockers in the draft -- you can get plug-and-play starters, especially on the interior, long after Round 1.