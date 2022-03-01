Around the NFL

Packers preparing short-term deal if Aaron Rodgers decides to stay in Green Bay

Published: Feb 28, 2022 at 07:35 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

As the NFL world anticipates ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' decision on his future, the Packers are preparing for a continued stay.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Packers and Rodgers' representation are working on a deal should he decide to remain in Green Bay.

"Nothing is done, but they are having discussions," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. "They are having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides that he wants to return."

Rapoport adds it would be a short-term deal that would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL on a per year basis.

With several key free-agent decisions ahead for the Packers, particularly that of All-Pro wide receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿, Green Bay's offseason plans hinge on Rodgers' decision.

"Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Feb. 23. "It's a big piece. It's a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That's the first one to go."

Preparing for the team's best-case scenario, in this case Rodgers deciding to stay, is an ideal move that should expedite the process of a return.

Rodgers, 38, has maintained he doesn't plan to drag out questions about his future -- whether he intends to return to Green Bay, request a trade, or retire -- but says there is a lot to consider. A decision on his future has been anticipated before the 2021 season began after Rodgers revised his contract following an offseason standoff with the club.

Rodgers, who won his second consecutive AP Most Valuable Player award in 2021, ended the season on good terms with the Packers despite a disappointing exit in the Divisional Round. The four-time MVP even elected to spend extra days in Green Bay after the loss to discuss the future, and made clear to the public that he doesn't want to be part of rebuild should he decide to keep playing.

Although Monday's news still revolves around Rodgers' decision, it's another positive episode for the Packers in this ongoing saga.

