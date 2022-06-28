Around the NFL

Melvin Gordon: Broncos RBs 'gonna go crazy' in 2022 

Published: Jun 28, 2022 at 09:40 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Most of the discussion surrounding the Denver Broncos offense has revolved around what Russell Wilson and the passing game can accomplish with all the weapons.

But don't sleep on the run game, which sports one of the best tandems in the NFL with Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, who each rushed for 900-plus yards in 2021.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Gordon says he expects an even better 2022.

"We're gonna go crazy, man," he said. "We gotta go crazy. The young bull got so much talent, and we push each other every day in practice. We even got (Mike) Boone, who's a good player, too, that's going to help push us. I'm expecting the run game to be a lot better than it was last year for sure."

Gordon signed a one-year contract to return to Denver this past offseason, keeping the duo together for another season.

New coach Nathaniel Hackett had a two-headed RB monster in Green Bay with Aaron Jones and hammer A.J. Dillon. The Broncos expect similar usage.

After splitting carries with Gordon last year, Williams projects to see an uptick in touches in Year 2. Williams forced 63 missed tackles as a rookie, second in the NFL behind the league's leading rusher Jonathan Taylor.

Gordon, who called Williams a "phenomenal talent" who will "be a dog for years to come," believes the competition for touches will only make the backs better.

"That's why me and him both played so well last year, and if you ask him, I think that's the reason he felt he played so well," Gordon said. "In practice every day against each other. If I go 30, he wanna go 30 or 35. … We try to outdo each other with everything, so that carries over. That carries over when you're competing, and you've got a guy like me that's still hungry, and you've got a young bull that wants to show."

