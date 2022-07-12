Bills' Von Miller will still be rooting for Broncos: 'It's bittersweet that I won't be here to be a part of it'

Von Miller will be chasing a third Super Bowl title with the Buffalo Bills in 2022, but he'll still be keeping an eye on his former Denver Broncos club.

Speaking at his Von's Vision charity event Monday in Dove Valley, Colorado, Miller spoke glowingly of his former team.

"This team is going to be great," Miller told Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. "It's bittersweet that I won't be here to be a part of it, because I've still got orange and blue in my heart and it will stay that way forever.

"We've been close in the AFC West for a very long time, and now we've got Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy's going to be insane this year, Courtland Sutton's going to be insane this year. I want those guys to win as many games as possible."

In his 10-plus years with the Broncos, Miller made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors as Denver lifted the Lombardi Trophy in 2015. A midseason trade last year shipped the star from Denver to Los Angeles, where Miller helped the Rams win the Super Bowl.

"It was heartbreaking," Miller said of the trade. "I almost cried (leaving the facility the day of the trade). To go and win a Super Bowl with the Rams, that is the only thing that could've helped out with the heartbreak."

Miller was a hot commodity in free agency, with a bevy of teams vying for his services. He ultimately chose to sign a six-year, $120 million contract in Buffalo.

"Free agency comes, and (I) want to be a Ram, want to be a Buffalo Bill, (I) want to go back to the Denver Broncos, (I) love the Dallas Cowboys," Miller said. "Everything just happened so fast, (I) go with the Bills… and I start thinking about the type of the wonderful things I can do with this team."