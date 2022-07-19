State of the 2022 New England Patriots: Can Mac Jones, Bill Belichick get to playoffs again?

... get the most out of DeVante Parker? It's kind of telling that Miami was willing to trade Parker, a 2015 first-round pick, to a division rival, especially one that excels with reclamation projects. I hope, for their sake, the Dolphins know what they are doing, because the Patriots typically do. The 29-year-old Parker has averaged 14.3 yards per reception since 2019, ninth among receivers with at least 150 receptions over that time. He's had the most contested catches since that time, too, per PFF. Yes, Parker registered just two TD catches in 10 games with the Dolphins last season. But as part of a receiver corps that also includes Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers, Parker could be a huge threat for the Pats -- he could help open things up for Meyers, who had a career-high 83 receptions for 866 yards last year. The key will be getting Parker the ball deep. Jones had a 62.4 passer rating on deep balls last year, the fifth-lowest in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. However, Jones posted a completion percentage of 77.4 on quick passes, ranking in the top five. If Parker can help balance Jones' game out, that could be a problem for the rest of the AFC.