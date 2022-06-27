Around the NFL

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith on QB Mac Jones: 'He's just got so much ability and so much dog in him'

Published: Jun 27, 2022 at 09:19 AM
Kevin Patra

New England Patriots players continue to hype quarterback Mac Jones as we careen toward the 2022 season.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Monday, tight end Jonnu Smith joined the chorus praising the young quarterback's mental approach.

"Honestly, man, just the way he can turn it on," Smith said of the QB. "Mac is definitely one of the most goofiest guys in the locker room, to be honest, man. But when he steps on that field, he's a different character. He's just got so much ability and so much dog in him. Once he flips that switch, he's a whole different character. Some guys don't know how to cut that on and cut that off when it's time to do it. He's so young. He's poised. He's got a little swagger to him, man. I'm glad he's throwing us passes. That's my guy."

During his rookie season, Jones proved a steady leader in the huddle. Entering Year 2, Pats teammates have raved about the signal-caller taking on a bigger leadership role.

With a mix of veterans and rising young players, the Pats are an interesting team in a stacked AFC. While Bill Belichick's team doesn't have the star power of other clubs, it's a roster of high-quality players top to bottom.

"We just got so many talented guys in the locker room, even guys that are better outside of the locker room, outside of the gridiron," Smith said. "A group of great guys all coming together for one common goal. I'm just confident, man, in every goal that we have set out to reach. It's going to be something amazing to look forward to."

Jones remains the keystone of the Pats' success in 2022. If the young quarterback makes the leap, lifting all boats, New England has the potential to compete with the heavyweights in the conference.

