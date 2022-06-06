Teammates see Patriots QB Mac Jones taking leadership qualities to 'another level'

Entering Year 2, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taking a more vocal leadership role.

Teammates are noticing.

"It's just at another level now," receiver Kendrick Bourne told ESPN's Mike Reiss. "He's more comfortable, more confident. He knows what's going on, and the muscle memory is there (from having gone through it) -- OTAs, then camp, and the season. He's just more locked in, more secure in his position."

With the hazy nature of the next phase of the Pats offense sans Josh McDaniels, Jones taking the reins as a leader will only help the transition. As a rookie, the quarterback proved he could lead the offense on the field. Now it's his chance to become a captain and leader in every phase.

"He connects with all the players really well. I'm proud of that dude, because it's not easy," Bourne said. "Going into his second year after having a year like that, it's going to be a challenge, but he's a guy that likes challenges, like all of us in that Patriot building."

Jones' leadership qualities were one reason the Pats were drawn to the Alabama quarterback. After playing the polite rookie his first season, it's become clear to teammates and media members that he's become more demanding and vocal during organized team activities.

Even to a newcomer like DeVante Parker, Jones' leadership development stands out.

"He's a young guy but he's developed as a leader. That's what this team needs," Parker said. "I've only been here a few weeks, but I still see it."