State of the 2022 Miami Dolphins: Pressure on Tua Tagovailoa to prove he's QB of the future

... take advantage of all of that speed? Three of the Dolphins' top 12 skill-position players had a 96-plus speed rating in Madden NFL 22. Hill and Waddle are two of five players who topped 97. And let's not forget newcomer Raheem Mostert, who had a speed rating of 96, the fastest rating among NFL running backs. I think what we're looking for is who is going to be the Deebo Samuel of this offense? Deebo became the only player in NFL history with 1,400 receiving yards and 300 rushing yards in a season. We keep trying to figure out who the guy is going to be. The scary thing is it could be a number of guys from Sunday to Sunday. Sometimes we get so wrapped up into making straight comparisons we ignore the fact that it might be more frightening to have a variety of options to work with.