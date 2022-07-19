Emmanuel Ogbah: Dolphins defense can be 'scary' in 2022 

The Miami Dolphins defense was the catalyst behind the 8-1 record down the stretch last season that saw the Fins come up just short of the postseason.

After allowing 29.1 points per game, 406.9 yards per game and an average of 1.5 sacks per contest through Weeks 1-8, the Dolphins D gave up just 15.6 points per game, 276.9 yards per game and netted 4.0 sacks per outing in the final nine games.

Emmanuel Ogbah, who signed a four-year, $65 million contract this offseason to return to Miami, recently told Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network that he believes the Dolphins defense can build on its hot end to 2021.

"The defense, for sure, can be scary this year because we all know each other," Ogbah said. "We all know what each other are capable of, our strengths and our weaknesses. We're all going to help each other and compete with each other. It's an exciting time for the defense. We're excited.

"We're looking good right now, but we've got to compete. You shouldn't sleep, but we're just going to do our job. You can keep sleeping on us, but we're just going to keep handling our responsibilities."

Ogbah has led the Dolphins in sacks (18.0) and QB hits (45) since 2020, ranking in the top 10 in the NFL over those two years. The veteran expects big things from Phillips -- who finished second to Micah Parsons among rookies last season with 8.5 sacks and 16 QB hits -- and new import Ingram.

"Jaelan surprised me this offseason," Ogbah said. "He has the mentality. I'm excited to see his growth this year. I'm excited to see him work, and we got Melvin, too. I'm excited for him to be a part of the team."