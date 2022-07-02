Around the NFL

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be 'on point'

Published: Jul 02, 2022 at 07:44 AM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Speaking on his It Needed To Be Said podcast this week, wide receiver Tyreek Hill claimed he and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovalioa know that their offensive chemistry will be "on point" in 2022.

Since the wide receiver was traded from Kansas City to Miami in March, one of the most intriguing storylines for the Dolphins has been the growing partnership between Hill and his new quarterback.

The pair have often found themselves the subject of discussion over the last few months as fans and media alike finally got to see them practice together. And as some criticize Tagovailoa for his perceived issues as a QB, Hill has quickly become one of his biggest supporters, constantly hyping up his quarterback. First it was tweets defending Tagovailoa when a video went viral of an apparent underthrow on a deep ball, and then Hill even went so far as to say on the first episode of his podcast that Tagovailoa was a more accurate passer than Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a statement which surprised many and drew considerable ire from his former fanbase.

This vocal defense of his quarterback is just part of the growing camaraderie between the pair as they begin practicing for their first season together.

The trade for Hill was one of many splashy offseason moves the Dolphins front office has made this offseason, giving the indication that the team is looking to make its way back into playoff contention in 2022. And if Miami wants to be successful in that endeavor to make the postseason for the first time since 2016, the chemistry between its starting quarterback and new star receiver needs to develop like Tagovailoa and HIll say it will.

When discussing this need on the podcast, Tagovailoa poked fun at some of his critics, jokingly saying that the chemistry between him and Hill was not at all good.

"I don't think [the chemistry is] good enough," Tagovailoa said. "I've been underthrowing him so many times. I'm just saying. I've been underthrowing him so many times. ... He got people talking about how I can't throw the deep ball."

But being more serious, both players said the chemistry between them on offense has been great considering they've only been working together for a few months. Hill also said that their chemistry would only continue to grow as offseason workouts ramp up, predicting that sometime in the near future they'll be so in tune that they can anticipate each other on and off the field.

"It's all good, man. I just feel like our chemistry will get there, man," Hill said. "It's gonna be about 2 a.m. one night, and you're gonna wake up. You're gonna walk in your kitchen, and I'm gonna be washing your dishes. That's how good our chemistry is gonna be.

"You gonna be like 'Reek, what you doing in here?' I'm gonna be like 'Man, look. I'm trying to get that chemistry and that bond together. So you know where I'm at all the time on the field, so if I run a 60-yard route and decide to turn into a comeback, I just need the ball right there. Our chemistry gonna be on point. Just believe that."

With both Hill and Tagovailoa aware that Miami is itching to get back into the conversation after a few seasons of playing well and still missing the playoffs, the duo knows that the offense's success will heavily rely on how well they're able to play together. And all the hype and talk of the offseason won't matter a bit if they can't come together and get results.

"We can't only be about talk," Hill said. "We gotta continue doing what we're doing, We've got to obviously follow the coach's lead and follow your lead, and we just got to let the naysayers do their talking, motivate us, and then play ball on Sundays. Everything else will take care of itself."

Related Content

news

Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to box in exhibition on July 30

Adrian Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, and Le'Veon Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, are slated to face off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition match July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

news

Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled accidental due to combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

An autopsy of Jaylon Ferguson revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 1

The Philadelphia Eagles  on Friday the signing of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cowboys re-signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

The Cowboys have set the table for a kicking competition this summer with the re-signing of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan: Defense's confidence 'through that roof' after winning with multiple quarterbacks

Over the past three seasons, New Orleans has had six quarterbacks start games for it, but has still put together winning campaigns. Being able to win no matter who's at QB has Cameron Jordan and Co.'s confidence "boosted through that roof."

news

'Old guy' Amari Cooper embracing leadership role in first season with Browns

Just 28 and entering his initial campaign in Cleveland, former Cowboys and Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is taking on a leadership role.

news

Michael Strahan on first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I believe we got a good pick who's going to bring some joy to Giants fans'

New York Giants first-round rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux boasts the potential to do much the same, and Strahan has quickly become an engaged supporter of Big Blue's prized prospect.

news

Chris Oladokun, Steelers' other QB draft pick, striving to prove 'I do belong here'

While first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett is competing for a Steelers starting job, seventh-round QB Chris Oladokun is very much competing for a roster spot.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing concludes; wait for decision begins

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has concluded after three days in Delaware, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Punter Bradley Pinion signs with Falcons following release from Buccaneers

Veteran punter Bradley Pinion is staying in the NFC South. Pinion is signing with the Falcons a week after he was released by the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Allen Robinson says versatility of he and Cooper Kupp gives Rams a 'tremendous advantage'

Pairing Allen Robinson with Cooper Kupp gives Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams offense a multitude of options with two good route runners who can line up across the formation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW