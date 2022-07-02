Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be 'on point'

Speaking on his It Needed To Be Said podcast this week, wide receiver Tyreek Hill claimed he and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovalioa know that their offensive chemistry will be "on point" in 2022.

Since the wide receiver was traded from Kansas City to Miami in March, one of the most intriguing storylines for the Dolphins has been the growing partnership between Hill and his new quarterback.

The pair have often found themselves the subject of discussion over the last few months as fans and media alike finally got to see them practice together. And as some criticize Tagovailoa for his perceived issues as a QB, Hill has quickly become one of his biggest supporters, constantly hyping up his quarterback. First it was tweets defending Tagovailoa when a video went viral of an apparent underthrow on a deep ball, and then Hill even went so far as to say on the first episode of his podcast that Tagovailoa was a more accurate passer than Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a statement which surprised many and drew considerable ire from his former fanbase.

This vocal defense of his quarterback is just part of the growing camaraderie between the pair as they begin practicing for their first season together.

The trade for Hill was one of many splashy offseason moves the Dolphins front office has made this offseason, giving the indication that the team is looking to make its way back into playoff contention in 2022. And if Miami wants to be successful in that endeavor to make the postseason for the first time since 2016, the chemistry between its starting quarterback and new star receiver needs to develop like Tagovailoa and HIll say it will.

When discussing this need on the podcast, Tagovailoa poked fun at some of his critics, jokingly saying that the chemistry between him and Hill was not at all good.