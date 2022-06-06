Around the NFL

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz frustrated by contract talks, won't attend remainder of OTAs

Published: Jun 06, 2022 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is becoming frustrated with the stalled state of long-term contract negotiations.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that Schultz informed the team he won't attend the rest of voluntary organized team activities, per sources informed of the situation.

Schultz signed his $10.931 million franchise tender, but is looking for a long-term deal to keep him in Dallas beyond 2022. Sides have until July 15 to agree on a multi-year contract, or Schultz will play on the one-year tender.

The Cowboys are entering their final week of voluntary OTAs, which Schultz plans to skip. Dallas has mandatory minicamp next week (June 14-16). If Schultz skips that session, he'd be subject to fines.

Facing a dire situation at tight end, the Cowboys used the franchise tag on Schultz to ensure the 25-year-old wouldn't reach free agency. The TE is coming off back-to-back 600-plus yard receiving seasons, including 78 catches for 808 yards and 8 TDs in 2021.

After the Cleveland Browns inked TE David Njoku to a new four-year, $56.75 million contract with $28M guaranteed, it reset the negotiating baseline for Schultz -- and fellow franchise-tagged TE Mike Gesicki, with the Miami Dolphins.

With voluntary OTAs being the last non-finable line for players to hold out, Shultz is exercising his right to skip the final sessions in hopes of pushing the Cowboys toward a long-term deal.

