Overrated and underrated NFL offseason storylines: Don't sweat Lamar Jackson's contract

1) Orlando Brown's contract

Nobody should be surprised that the Kansas City Chiefs haven't yet gotten a long-term extension done with their left tackle. Coach Andy Reid said last week that Brown is still in the process of finding an agent, and it's pretty clear the 26-year-old wants to cash in after making the Pro Bowl in his first season with the team. Remember, Brown wanted out of Baltimore -- where he'd been a two-time Pro Bowl right tackle -- because he wanted to fulfill a vow he'd made to his father to someday become a starting left tackle in the NFL. The position is not only tougher, but more lucrative. So while Brown relished the opportunity to showcase himself in an offense led by Patrick Mahomes, he also saw the potential value to be had once negotiations on a new deal began. Brown -- who is currently carrying the franchise tag -- proved he could help the Chiefs last season. The question is whether he deserves to be one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in football, which would put him in the $20 million per year category. The Chiefs have to be extremely prudent about how they spend their money now that Mahomes is off his rookie deal. They've already shown as much by parting ways with stars like Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu earlier this offseason. If they overspend on Brown, they might be limited in how aggressively they can make other moves to improve their team in the future. It's a tough position to be in. It's also one the Chiefs should've anticipated when they sorely needed a starting left tackle last season and gave Brown the opportunity he'd long coveted.