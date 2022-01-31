What We Learned

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Published: Jan 30, 2022 at 09:38 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2021 · 12-5-0
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2021 · 10-7-0

FULL BOX SCORE﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

The Los Angeles Rams broke a six-game losing streak against their archrivals and are bound for Super Bowl LVI because of it.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams emerged from a slim halftime deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, sending L.A. to its second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.

After rallying from a 10-point deficit to tie it, the Rams were propelled into the big game after a Matt Gay game-winning 30-yard field goal with less than two minutes left and a subsequent Travin Howard interception of Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Rams, the NFC West champions and NFC No. 4 seed, will play the Cincinnati Bengals -- who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game – in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Rams, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, will be the second team in as many years and the second team all time to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Trailing by three at halftime and 10 after three, the Rams rallied back on the strength of a Stafford-to-Cooper Kupp touchdown and a Gay field goal.

Los Angeles lost Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots to end the 2018 season.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

For the first time since the 1988 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to Super Bowl LVI following their overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Bills in Divisional Round

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the end zone on the first drive of overtime to beat the Bills and conclude a Divisional Round classic. 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over Buccaneers in Divisional Round

On the strength of a Matt Gay field goal with no time remaining, the fourth-seeded Rams defeated the No. 2 Buccaneers on the road Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2018 and end Tampa Bay's Super Bowl repeat bid in the process. 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Packers in Divisional Round

Another No. 1 seed has fallen on Day 1 of the Divisional Round as the 49ers toppled the Packers at home to advance to the NFC Championship.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Titans in Divisional Round

After 33 long years, the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship Game with a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over Cardinals on Super Wild Card Weekend

A decisive victory over a division rival has placed the Los Angeles Rams back in the Divisional Round.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC Divisional Round with a lopsided victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

The 49ers have begun another successful playoff run. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ continued his dual exploits on offense as San Francisco held on for a dramatic 23-17 victory over Dallas on Sunday in the Wild Card Round.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend

The reigning Super Bowl champions began their title defense Sunday in emphatic fashion. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers scored the game's first 31 points en route to a 31-15 victory over the Eagles to advance to the NFC Divisional Round.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Buffalo Bills easily won Saturday's rubber-match against the New England Patriots, dispatching their hated AFC East rivals by a score of 47-17 Saturday night in Orchard Park to advance to next week's Divisional Round.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' Wild Card Round victory over Raiders

It's been 31 years since the Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game. On Saturday, the club finally ended that lengthy drought with a dramatic 26-19 home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders to advance to the AFC Divisional Round.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW