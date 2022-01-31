2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over 49ers in NFC Championship Game

The Los Angeles Rams broke a six-game losing streak against their archrivals and are bound for Super Bowl LVI because of it.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams emerged from a slim halftime deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, sending L.A. to its second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.

After rallying from a 10-point deficit to tie it, the Rams were propelled into the big game after a Matt Gay game-winning 30-yard field goal with less than two minutes left and a subsequent Travin Howard interception of Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Rams, the NFC West champions and NFC No. 4 seed, will play the Cincinnati Bengals -- who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game – in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Rams, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, will be the second team in as many years and the second team all time to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Trailing by three at halftime and 10 after three, the Rams rallied back on the strength of a Stafford-to-Cooper Kupp touchdown and a Gay field goal.

Los Angeles lost Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots to end the 2018 season.