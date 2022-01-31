49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt has 'no excuses' for dropped interception in loss to Rams

"For me, it's tough. But it's a moment a lot of athletes I know dream of ... you can make that game-changing play," Tarrt told reporters after the game. "For me, it was something that I was thinking about all week. I know I can make that play, and the play came up and I ain't make it. I know that was a big play of the game, a big opportunity for me and for the team. As a player, I feel like I let my brothers down. But for us, we didn't play how we needed to play. ... Obviously my play was a crucial one that I left on the field. Really wish I can have it back, but at the end of the day, take your hat off to the Rams."

Tarrt added that he felt the 49ers were on the verge of a Super Bowl berth when Stafford's pass was approaching him.

"I see it, I'm like 'Oh yeah, he f----- ed. We about to win this game,' " Tartt said. "It hit my hands. I thought I hand it, and I dropped it."

After Tartt's dropped would-be interception, Stafford and the Rams gained the remaining 63 yards of their scoring drive via passes to Odell Beckham Jr. (for a total of 36 yards, plus 15 more yards via unnecessary roughness penalty) and Cooper Kupp (for 16 yards). Running plays netted the Rams -4 yards, leaving Stafford to do the heavy lifting through the air. He lifted enough to help the Rams tie the game at 17-17 with 6:53 left to play, while Tartt was left to attempt to pick up the pieces within the frenzy of a conference title game.

With the result still very much up for grabs, safety Jimmie Ward attempted to uplift his teammate.

"Catch the next one that's coming to you," Ward said he told Tartt after the miscue. "There's a lot of plays out there, and we could have did better including myself. ... There was a lot of other stuff going on on the field. It wasn't one play that cost us, it was a lot of plays."

Instead, none of the 49ers could recover, and they allowed the Rams to gain a combined 112 yards on their final two scoring drives. The latter of the two produced a 30-yard field goal that gave them a 20-17 lead.

It proved to be enough when Aaron Donald forced Jimmy Garoppolo to fling an errant pass toward running back JaMycal Hasty﻿, deflecting off Hasty's hands and resulting in a game-sealing interception.

Tartt's drop could have been just as significant, had he held on. But as Ward said, San Francisco's loss was about more than one play. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they couldn't collectively hold onto what once appeared to be a road win and a trip to Super Bowl LVI.