2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Published: Jan 30, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2021 · 10-7-0
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 · 12-5-0

For the first time since the 1988 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.

Thanks to a Joe Burrow-led second-half comeback and a dramatic overtime finish, the Bengals edged the two-time reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game and advanced to the Super Bowl.

A huge Vonn Bell interception on the first drive of overtime set the stage for Cincinnati to move on to the Super Bowl, as rookie kicker Evan McPherson's 31-yard field goal won the game.

The Bengals, the AFC North champions and AFC No. 4 seed, will play the NFC Championship Game winner – the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams – in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed a trio of touchdown passes in the first half, which ended with Burrow and the Bengals trailing, 21-10. Not to be counted out, Cincinnati rallied behind a pair of Burrow touchdown tosses -- one in the second quarter and one in the third -- to tie it at 21 in the third stanza. The Bengals jumped ahead 24-21 before the Chiefs sent the game to overtime on the last drive of regulation.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

