2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

For the first time since the 1988 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.

Thanks to a Joe Burrow-led second-half comeback and a dramatic overtime finish, the Bengals edged the two-time reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game and advanced to the Super Bowl.

A huge Vonn Bell interception on the first drive of overtime set the stage for Cincinnati to move on to the Super Bowl, as rookie kicker Evan McPherson's 31-yard field goal won the game.

The Bengals, the AFC North champions and AFC No. 4 seed, will play the NFC Championship Game winner – the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams – in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed a trio of touchdown passes in the first half, which ended with Burrow and the Bengals trailing, 21-10. Not to be counted out, Cincinnati rallied behind a pair of Burrow touchdown tosses -- one in the second quarter and one in the third -- to tie it at 21 in the third stanza. The Bengals jumped ahead 24-21 before the Chiefs sent the game to overtime on the last drive of regulation.