The First Read, Super Bowl LVI: Seven factors that could determine NFL's biggest game

1) Joe Burrow must keep playing like the next Joe Montana. It would've been hyperbolic to make such a comparison prior to the AFC title game. Not now. Not after Burrow faced an 18-point deficit in Arrowhead Stadium against the two-time defending AFC champs and with ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ standing on the other sideline. The Bengals won this game because they indeed are a good team, as Burrow kept telling people after Cincinnati's Divisional Round win over Tennessee. They believed they could win because Burrow -- who threw for 250 yards with two touchdowns and one interception -- sets the tone for this scrappy bunch. The comparison to Montana comes here because this is how Montana looked when he was a young signal-caller on the rise in San Francisco, not because Burrow is on his way to leading a dynasty. It was Montana's brilliance that drove the 49ers to believe they could go from being an annual joke to being a champion, and he had to go through a dominant franchise (Dallas) in his first postseason to make it happen. Burrow just did the same thing. He also provided ample reason to believe he won't be unnerved now that he'll be competing in the Super Bowl against a Rams team playing in its own stadium. The Bengals hadn't won a playoff game in over 30 years when these playoffs began. They just went on the road and beat the top AFC seed in the Divisional Round and the team most people expected to win it all heading into this weekend. There were a lot of factors that contributed to that victory. The biggest is undoubtedly the presence of Joe Burrow.