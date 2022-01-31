Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs offense stall in loss to Bengals: 'When you're up 21-3 in a game, you can't lose it'

The miscue seemed to derail the Chiefs' offense, which never found its footing as the Bengals secondary smothered K.C. wideouts. In the second half, K.C. generated just 83 net yards, including just 16 passing yards from Mahomes.

"There was a few misreads here and there," Mahomes said of the second-half struggles. "There was guys that were open and I didn't hit at the right time or I passed up on something shorter that I wanted to get something deeper down the field. When you're playing a good team and you don't hit what's there and you try to get a little bit more than what's necessary it kind of butts you in the bite, I guess you would say. We were playing so well in the first half and in the second half, we were just off a tick and that's all it takes to lose a football game."

The Bengals dropped eight men in coverage, forcing Mahomes to hold the ball in the pocket. With receivers unable to get open, the QB ate the ball, taking four sacks after halftime.

"They played a little bit more man on second down, but other than that, no, not really (they didn't show different looks)," Reid said of what the Bengals defense did in the second half. "Again, I can put the players in better positions to make plays, I didn't get that done."

The Bengals almost doubled their usage of dropping eight-plus defenders in coverage in the second half and overtime, per Next Gen Stats, and held the Chiefs to only three points during that span: First half: 24% of pass plays; second half/OT: 45% of pass plays. Mahomes struggled against eight-plus defenders in coverage, completing just 7 of 13 passes for 59 yards and an INT with two sacks (-14.4 pass EPA, career-low).

Reid was asked if Mahomes began pressing as the lead evaporated.

"Patrick's a great player, he was trying to make a play," the coach said. "Like I said, I've gotta do a better job at giving him things that he can make plays with. I can do a lot better in that area. I could've given him other things to work with, better things. But I could've given him better plays to work with."