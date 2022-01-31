Matthew Stafford on Rams' Super Bowl run: 'Long time coming'

If playoff success defines quarterback legacies, Matthew Stafford flipped his on its head in the 2021 postseason.

Spending 12 years with the lowly Detroit Lions, Stafford went 0-3 in the postseason and was saddled with the distinction of a good quarterback who couldn't win the big game.

It took just one year in Los Angeles to wash that grime away. Stafford led the Rams to a 20-17 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers to propel L.A. to the Super Bowl.

"Long time coming, you know? Spent a lot of years in this league and I've loved every minute of it," Stafford said. "I feel blessed to be able to play in this league for as long as I have but I sure am happy for this opportunity for not only myself but, really, so many guys in that locker room that deserve this too. And that's what it is, it's an opportunity to go out there and win another one."

Shamed because he wasn't able to steer a rusting, rickety Ford Cortina from the depth of despair in Detroit, Stafford's immediate success in L.A. proved that, when buffered a good team, he's the type of quarterback who can shine in the postseason.

The Rams knew this. It's why they traded draft capital to swap Jared Goff﻿, an OK quarterback who wasn't going to lift the offense, for Stafford, who can open up the operation and make plays in the heat of the crucible, like he did Sunday.

"We went out and got him because we thought it was a chance to be able to get a great player of his magnitude, those things don't come around often," coach Sean McVay said following the win. "What he's done, he's elevated everybody around him. He's made me a better coach, he's made his teammates better, he's such a great person.

"If you don't root for this guy, something's wrong with you. He's a great competitor, we've seen that really throughout the whole season, but I think it's really been on display these last couple weeks. We talk about competitive greatness all the time, being your best when your best was required, he embodied competitive greatness today, love Matthew Stafford."

Stafford entered the year with an 0-3 record in the postseason. He's evened that up at 3-3 in one magical run.

McVay was asked how Stafford has risen to the occasion this postseason.