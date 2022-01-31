Around the NFL

Matthew Stafford on Rams' Super Bowl run: 'Long time coming'

Published: Jan 31, 2022 at 07:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

If playoff success defines quarterback legacies, Matthew Stafford flipped his on its head in the 2021 postseason.

Spending 12 years with the lowly Detroit Lions, Stafford went 0-3 in the postseason and was saddled with the distinction of a good quarterback who couldn't win the big game.

It took just one year in Los Angeles to wash that grime away. Stafford led the Rams to a 20-17 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers to propel L.A. to the Super Bowl.

"Long time coming, you know? Spent a lot of years in this league and I've loved every minute of it," Stafford said. "I feel blessed to be able to play in this league for as long as I have but I sure am happy for this opportunity for not only myself but, really, so many guys in that locker room that deserve this too. And that's what it is, it's an opportunity to go out there and win another one."

Shamed because he wasn't able to steer a rusting, rickety Ford Cortina from the depth of despair in Detroit, Stafford's immediate success in L.A. proved that, when buffered a good team, he's the type of quarterback who can shine in the postseason.

The Rams knew this. It's why they traded draft capital to swap Jared Goff﻿, an OK quarterback who wasn't going to lift the offense, for Stafford, who can open up the operation and make plays in the heat of the crucible, like he did Sunday.

"We went out and got him because we thought it was a chance to be able to get a great player of his magnitude, those things don't come around often," coach Sean McVay said following the win. "What he's done, he's elevated everybody around him. He's made me a better coach, he's made his teammates better, he's such a great person.

"If you don't root for this guy, something's wrong with you. He's a great competitor, we've seen that really throughout the whole season, but I think it's really been on display these last couple weeks. We talk about competitive greatness all the time, being your best when your best was required, he embodied competitive greatness today, love Matthew Stafford."

Stafford entered the year with an 0-3 record in the postseason. He's evened that up at 3-3 in one magical run.

McVay was asked how Stafford has risen to the occasion this postseason.

"I think he's played like he's capable of," the coach responded. "Risen? I think he's played like we thought he would. No moment's too big for him, I can tell you that much. He's elevated everybody around him. We got one more, we know it's gonna be a great challenge."

On Sunday, it was a 10-point deficit that Stafford and the Rams needed to overcome to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. The QB made big-time throws, netting 337 yards and two TDs with an early red-zone interception on 31-of-45 passing. A little luck helped as 49ers safety ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ dropped a sure fourth-quarter INT.

With the gift in hand, Stafford drove the Rams downfield for a game-tying field goal. Then after the defense held, they secured another three points to take the lead for good. It marked Stafford's 44th career game-winning drive (including playoffs), which puts him alone in eighth place all time. The seven men ahead of him are either already Hall of Famers or will be soon (Tom Brady 67; ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ 57, Drew Brees 56, Peyton Manning 56, Dan Marino 51, John Elway 46, Brett Favre 45).

"It's everything that you could hope and wish for," Rams receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ said of his QB. "He had that look in his eyes the whole game. He motivated us, he pushed us, one play at a time, and he drove us down. He's just been doing that all postseason, all season really, since I've been here, he's just had that look on him. Just happy that we could get him to this point, and I know it was tough for Detroit for a lot of those years, man. Having an amazing opportunity, (he's) just gonna take full advantage of it."

Stafford has 49,995 career passing yards and 323 career passing TDs in the regular season (both 12th-most in NFL history), the most pass yards and pass TDs by a player at the time of his first Super Bowl appearance in NFL history.

With the run to the Super Bowl, Stafford no longer has that 0-3 playoff record by which to be ridiculed. On Feb. 13, he can destroy another O-fer record: Stafford is 0-3 against the Cincinnati Bengals in his career (all with the Lions).

Related Content

news

Eric Weddle, retired for two seasons, led Rams in tackles in NFC Championship win over 49ers

The Rams stunningly signed Eric Weddle ahead of their postseason run after injuries to their safety crew left them woefully thin. Equally surprising: He's been a difference-maker in their run to the Super Bowl.
news

Tyrann Mathieu 'hoping' to re-sign with Chiefs: 'I don't have any control over that'

With the Chiefs' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, one critical free agent is star safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿. The 29-year-old said after the game that he hopes to remain in K.C.
news

Vonn Bell, Bengals defense smother Mahomes, Chiefs after hot start: 'We never batted an eye'

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ had the Bengals defense on its heels early in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, as the Chiefs raced out to a 21-3 lead and moved the ball at will. Then the halftime bell rang, and the Bengals D shifted into shutdown mode.
news

What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after 'a roller coaster' of a season?

Following a gut-wrenching 20-17 loss to the Rams, which ended on a desperation interception, the questions now turn to Jimmy G's future with the Niners.
news

49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt has 'no excuses' for dropped interception in loss to Rams

San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt dropped what could have been a pivotal interception in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Rams on Sunday. Tartt owned up to his mistake after the game.
news

Super Bowl LVI: Rams open as 4-point favorite over Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams opened as a four-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Matthew Stafford and the Rams emerged from a slim halftime deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, sending L.A. to its second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.
news

Bengals' Evan McPherson stays clutch, keeps playoff FG streak alive in AFC title game win vs. Chiefs

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson once again stole the show on Sunday with a perfect outing to send Cincy to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs offense stall in loss to Bengals: 'When you're up 21-3 in a game, you can't lose it'

On its first five second-half drives, Kansas City totaled 34 yards and just two first downs with a Patrick Mahomes interception. The struggles opened the door for the Cincinnati to sprint back into the contest and ultimately win 27-24 in overtime.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

For the first time since the 1988 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to Super Bowl LVI following their overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. 
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah injury update; plus, more NFL news from Championship Sunday

The Bengals offense sustained a key injury to their lineup in the first quarter against the Chiefs. Plus, other roster and injury news from Championship Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW