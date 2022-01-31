What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after 'a roller coaster' of a season?

"I mean, lot of unknowns," Kittle said when asked about Garoppolo. "Yeah, it's not fun to think about. Kind of more just processing losing the game before the Super Bowl, which isn't a lot of fun. But I'll get to those emotions whenever they come."

With the run game stymied to just 50 total yards, the 49ers needed Garoppolo to shine. The QB completed 16 of 30 passes for 232 yards with two TDs and the game-ending INT.

After a solid first half, the pressure ramped up on Jimmy G in the final two quarters. The Rams pass rush got to Garoppolo, as he faced pressure on 44.4% of dropbacks in the second half. The QB completed just 4 of 11 passes under pressure with an INT, per Next Gen Stats. He was 12 of 19 for 170 yards, 2 TDs when not under pressure for the game.

It was a performance that typified Garoppolo's tenure in San Francisco. When kept clean and the going was good, the QB led the Niners to wins. When the pocket collapsed, and the ground game slowed, life got rough.

On what was likely his final snap in a Niners jersey, on third-and-13, Garoppolo had three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ barreling at him. The QB attempted to spin out of the sack and heaved a wayward prayer that was intercepted.

"I don't think he could've done anything else," Shanahan said of Garoppolo's interception. "On the first down, even with the right spot, we got a ball tipped by 91. On the second down, they manned everyone up, and he tried to throw it away to the flat, unfortunately, lost three yards on it. On third-and-13, it looked like Aaron just got in there fast, and he tried to break away and tried not to take a sack to make it fourth-and-20 or whatever it would've been. And that happens. You get in a situation there, and that's when those guys are gonna tee off. Thought we had a great chance of not getting into that situation, but credit to them. That's why they're still playing."

Niners teammates, one after another, offered support for the quarterback.

"I think Jimmy played very well, left it all out there," Deebo Samuel said. "This team loves Jimmy to death, and we're all behind him."

The question for another day is what becomes of Garoppolo's future. Tonight he's lamenting a chance to reach another Super Bowl that slipped through the fingers.

"I love this team, I've said it before to you guys," he said. "Just everything we've been through, starting with the offseason, into training camp. It was a roller coaster of a year, it really was. But we fought through it. Good teams, we were a resilient team, and that's what good teams do, you fight through things like that and come out better at the other end of it."