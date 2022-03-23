Around the NFL

Rams working on extension with Aaron Donald, still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham

Published: Mar 22, 2022 at 09:15 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Remember all that hullabaloo regarding ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ possibly retiring following the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph?

Well, that seems to have subsided. As spring carries on, so too it seems will the career of the future Hall of Famer.

All indications are that Donald will return and get some more money in the process, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

Rams general manager Les Snead is currently working on an extension with Donald and also expressed ongoing interest in re-signing ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ when speaking with the media on Tuesday.

"We're trying to come up with a win-win solution to reward Aaron, but still definitely be able to continue trying to compete as a team at the highest level so we're in progress there," Snead said, via the team website's Stu Jackson.

A win-win situation, per Garafolo, is likely to mean more money for Donald and the lowering of his salary cap number this year to help out the Rams.

Donald currently has three seasons remaining on his current six-year, $135 million deal with a base salary of $9.25 million due this year with a $26.75 million cap number. An eight-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro, Donald is coming off a career-high 84-tackle season that saw his sixth double-digit sack campaign and finished with a two-sack Super Bowl in which he took over the game in the second half.

Beckham, meanwhile, had a first-half touchdown, but didn't play in the second after he tore his ACL.

Snead let it be known the Rams still want the former Giants and Browns wide receiver back on their roster, but with a prognosticated mid-season return, there are likely to be a few obstacles to get through.

"I think it's a situation where, big-picture, conceptually, we've envisioned being similar but different circumstances to this year, where Odell's ready to play," Snead said. "We would definitely appreciate him being a part of that diversity of eligibles we were talking about and obviously coming in later in the season and finishing things off with him."

Donald's already stumped for an OBJ return, but as Beckham heals up it would seem the contract talks could heat up later down the road.

It's been a bustling offseason so far for Snead and L.A. They lost ﻿Von Miller﻿, but added wide receiver ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ and extended quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿.

Next up for Snead is a new deal for Donald, it looks like. And Beckham remains in the Rams' plans, too.

Related Content

news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf. 
news

Lifelong Raiders fan Davante Adams realizing dream by joining Las Vegas

Former Packers receiver Davante Adams was formally introduced as the newest member of the Raiders on Tuesday, and he knew just what to wear. Dressed in a black suit with a black shirt, the new star of the Silver and Black expressed delight when embracing his new environment, which includes a realization of a dream that can be traced back to elementary school.
news

Top free agent Terron Armstead signing five-year, $75M deal with Dolphins

Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead is signing a five-year, $75 million deal, plus incentives, with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

New Colts QB Matt Ryan hopes to follow paths of Brady, Stafford in pursuit of Super Bowl

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is hoping his move from the Falcons will pay off much like it has in the past for other big-name quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford as he looks "to catch that spark and go." 
news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks fought to keep Russell Wilson 'until it wasn't meaningful anymore to stick with that'

The Seattle Seahawks continue to state that they were not the ones pushing to trade Russell Wilson. Head coach Pete Carroll discussed the dynamics of the trade during a Tuesday radio appearance.
news

Vikings signing former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith to three-year, $42M deal

Za'Darius Smith has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a three-year deal. Smith's contract has a base value of $42 million and can be worth up to $47 million with incentives.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 22

Former first-round receiver Corey Coleman is attempted to revive his career with the Chiefs. Find out what else is happening in NFL free agency this Tuesday.
news

Dak Prescott has 'no doubt' CeeDee Lamb is ready to replace Amari Cooper as 'the main guy'

The key to the offensive puzzle in Dallas is ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, who will be expected to play the role of an attention-grabbing No. 1 receiver with Amari Cooper out of the picture.
news

Buccaneers re-signing RB Leonard Fournette to three-year, $21M contract

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is returning to Tampa Bay on a three-year, $21 million deal. The RB had visited the Patriots on Monday, but is now back with Tom Brady and company.
news

Drew Lock excited for 'fresh start' with Seahawks, ready to compete for starting job

After three roller-coaster seasons in Denver, former second-round pick Drew Lock said he went into the offseason expecting change. Change came in a trade that brought ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ to Denver and shipped Lock and a boatload of other assets back to Seattle, where he's currently the presumptive starter.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on if Tom Brady will play beyond 2022: 'We'll get to that when we get to it'

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was asked Monday if there's potential for a Tom Brady extension to free up additional salary cap space. The GM let it be known there were plans in the works, but other than that kept said plans close to his vest. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW