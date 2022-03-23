Rams working on extension with Aaron Donald, still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham

Remember all that hullabaloo regarding ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ possibly retiring following the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph?

Well, that seems to have subsided. As spring carries on, so too it seems will the career of the future Hall of Famer.

All indications are that Donald will return and get some more money in the process, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

Rams general manager Les Snead is currently working on an extension with Donald and also expressed ongoing interest in re-signing ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ when speaking with the media on Tuesday.

"We're trying to come up with a win-win solution to reward Aaron, but still definitely be able to continue trying to compete as a team at the highest level so we're in progress there," Snead said, via the team website's Stu Jackson.

A win-win situation, per Garafolo, is likely to mean more money for Donald and the lowering of his salary cap number this year to help out the Rams.

Donald currently has three seasons remaining on his current six-year, $135 million deal with a base salary of $9.25 million due this year with a $26.75 million cap number. An eight-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro, Donald is coming off a career-high 84-tackle season that saw his sixth double-digit sack campaign and finished with a two-sack Super Bowl in which he took over the game in the second half.

Beckham, meanwhile, had a first-half touchdown, but didn't play in the second after he tore his ACL.

Snead let it be known the Rams still want the former Giants and Browns wide receiver back on their roster, but with a prognosticated mid-season return, there are likely to be a few obstacles to get through.

"I think it's a situation where, big-picture, conceptually, we've envisioned being similar but different circumstances to this year, where Odell's ready to play," Snead said. "We would definitely appreciate him being a part of that diversity of eligibles we were talking about and obviously coming in later in the season and finishing things off with him."

Donald's already stumped for an OBJ return, but as Beckham heals up it would seem the contract talks could heat up later down the road.