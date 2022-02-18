Around the NFL

Aaron Donald says he'll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller: 'We bring everybody back, I'm back'

Published: Feb 18, 2022 at 08:44 AM
Kevin Patra

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, rumors flew that three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald could retire if the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Since the confetti settled on the SoFi Stadium field following L.A.'s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Donald hasn't rejected the idea outright, but he's focused on the Rams repeating their title run.

During L.A.'s championship parade on Wednesday, Donald was goaded by coach Sean McVay to "run it back."

"We built a super team. We can bring the super team back," Donald said at the podium. "Why not run it back? We can be world champs again."

Later, TMZ tracked down Donald in his car and asked him if he truly was coming back for another run.

"I'm gonna enjoy the moment. We bring everybody back, I'm back," Donald responded. "Odell Beckham, Von Miller, we bring them guys back, let's make it happen."

Beckham, who tore his ACL during the Super Bowl, and Miller are both set to be free agents after joining the Rams midseason. With L.A.'s salary cap issues, it could be tough to juggle bringing the whole crew back, but general manager Les Snead has pulled bigger tricks.

It's clear from Donald's comments that he has considered walking away on top, but the thrill of winning a Super Bowl seems to have tamed those thoughts. He just wants to make sure the Rams are indeed getting the gang back together to take another shot at a ring.

