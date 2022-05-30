NFL community mourns loss of Jeff Gladney

Tragic news struck the NFL community on Memorial Day after it was learned Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning.
NFL players and teams took to Twitter to pay their respects:
Imma miss you like Crazy bro… watch over me please. pic.twitter.com/vFMt8VNIMQ— Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022
May 30, 2022
Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!— Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022
R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.
Horrifying news to hear this morning.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2022
Just tragic.
Rest In Peace Jeff.
🙏🏼
This Jeff Gladney news hitting me different. Had the privilege of playing with him during his rookie year in Minnesota. One of the most respectful and intentional rookies I’ve been around so far. Always had a smile and came to work. Sad sad. So young, so precious. RIP Young King— George Iloka (@George_iloka) May 30, 2022
The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FgN5T62q3I— NFL (@NFL) May 30, 2022
fml.. Rest In Peace, Jeff Gladney— Eno Benjamin (@EnoB) May 30, 2022
Praying for the entire family. Love you bro
We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 30, 2022
Rest in paradise brotha🙏🏾— Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) May 30, 2022
Ain’t even get to know you yet lil bruh. On or off the field 😣— Eric Smith (@MonsieurSmith95) May 30, 2022
R.I.Paradise Jeff Gladney
Rest In Peace Jeff! You were a great person and friend! 🖤🖤— Zaven Collins (@ZavenCollins) May 30, 2022
Rest In Peace Jeff. Prayers to you and your family.— Zach Allen (@TheZALLEN44) May 30, 2022
Rest in Peace Jeff Gladney😔🙏🏽— Troy Pride Jr. (@TroyPride18) May 30, 2022
Not my brother man noooo 😭— Cam Dantzler (@camdantzler3) May 30, 2022
Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾— JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) May 30, 2022
RIP Jeff Gladney 🙏🏾— Milton Williams (@miltonw_12) May 30, 2022
More bad news…All I could do was hit my knees in tears!!! This is more than a rip post, I lost my brudda!!!!!!💔💔💔💔😭😭 I’m so lost rn— kris boyd™ (@kris23db) May 30, 2022
Rest easy to the young baller Jeff. 🤲🏾— Jaleel Johnson (@leellxvii) May 30, 2022
Prayers to everyone, but especially my NFL brothers this off-season! Lord shield us from all harm! #RIPJeffGladney— Russell Gage Jr. (@GageRussell) May 30, 2022
Tragic. Deeply saddened by this. Rest In Peace Jeff. https://t.co/tOUIDP54f2— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) May 30, 2022