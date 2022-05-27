Budda Baker aiming to ensure Cardinals don't get 'comfortable' again in 2022

From 30,000 feet, it seems there is some strange energy around the Cardinals.

There's the ongoing Kyler Murray contract/contentment (or lack thereof, for both) situation, plus two years punctuated by late-season disappointment. The potential has been visible, but Arizona can't seem to find a way to finish. One increasingly important Cardinal isn't running from this reality.

"For us, we're trying to get back to way past what we did last year," safety Budda Baker said this week, via the Arizona Republic. "We're taking it one day at a time, one week at a time, and if we can do that, we'll win. You guys saw us do that the first eight, nine games last year and I felt like guys possibly might have gotten comfortable. A lot of headlines, a lot of wins, and all that type of stuff.

"But it's up to us as professionals just to ignore the noise and just take it one week at a time. We believe we're a great football team and this year I think we're going to be a way better team than last year."

Arizona looked like one of the best -- if not the best -- teams in the NFL for much of the 2021 season. Starting a campaign 10-2 will place such expectations on a club, but a familiar back-end falter led the Cardinals to a first-round postseason exit with little more than a whimper.

All of the goodwill built up by Arizona's hot start had evaporated by the time the final seconds ticked off the clock in the Cardinals' 34-11 loss to the division-rival Rams, a team they'd largely dominated back in Week 4. Those same Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI, while the Cardinals were left only to plan for 2022.