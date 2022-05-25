Around the NFL

Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident long-term deal will get done 'this summer' with Kyler Murray: 'He is our future'

Published: May 25, 2022 at 06:36 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Kyler Murray's absence from organized team activities this week was another reminder of the well-documented saga between the star quarterback and the Cardinals this offseason.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim conveyed confidence that the two sides will reach an agreement, while also explaining the reasoning behind why no new deal has been struck.

"I just think it's a timing thing," Keim said, via the team's website. "Anyone who has done it before has done it anywhere from July to September. No different for us. We know he is under contract for another year and also the fifth-year option (in 2023). He is our future, we feel that strongly.

"I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer."

Nipping the situation in the bud this summer would be ideal for the Cardinals. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on April 14 that Murray is not expected to play for the Cardinals unless he gets a new deal. The former No. 1 overall pick is set to make around $5.5 million in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The team recently picked up his fifth-year option.

Murray's offseason was highlighted by his agent releasing a statement expressing their desire for a long-term extension from the Cardinals. Murray's absence from voluntary OTAs was expected and not out of the ordinary for established veterans, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters this week that he does expect the Cardinals QB to attend mandatory minicamp on June 14.

Though Keim and Kingsbury feel confident things will get resolved this summer, the questions will keep coming until Murray signs on the dotted line.

