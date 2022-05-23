Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects QB Kyler Murray to attend mandatory minicamp

As expected, Kyler Murray was absent from Arizona's voluntary minicamp.

Kliff Kingsbury is anticipating the Cardinals quarterback to be present come June 14, however.

The Cardinals head coach told reporters on Monday that he expects Murray to attend the team's mandatory minicamp. Kingsbury went on to say that the team was aware Murray wouldn't be at voluntary OTAs.

Among others not in attendance on Monday was newly acquired wideout Marquise Brown. Kingsbury took it in stride with a light-hearted response to the former QB-WR duo from Oklahoma.

"I've seen them together. Live and in person on the other team, and it was not fun. I know what it looks like," Kingsbury said. "But, like I've said before, I think as a coach, you want these guys here all the time but that's not how the rules are set up. Different guys handle it different ways."

Murray has been adamant about getting a new deal before hitting the field in 2022. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Murray is not expected to play for the Cardinals until he gets a new contract. The team recently picked up Murray's fifth-year option.

In what is yet another notable chapter in the ongoing saga between the Cardinals and their star QB during this calendar year, Kingsbury set the expectation for Murray to be there while an unresolved contract situation looms.