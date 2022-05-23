Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season'

Over the last two decades, Hard Knocks has given fans an inside look at NFL teams throughout training camp and leading up to the onset of a season. In 2021, though, the franchise debuted a second installment that featured the Indianapolis Colts and ran during the season. Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts followed an Indy squad led by linebacker Darius Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor that emerged from early season struggles to become the NFL's hottest team, only to stumble in the season finale and come up short of the playoffs.

Just how the Cardinals are faring is sure to dictate the storylines when Hard Knocks descends on Glendale, Arizona, during the 2022 campaign -- which will be the first in which the franchise is featured on Hard Knocks.

Murray and his representation have made it known this offseason that he wants to be the Cardinals' quarterback of the future, but he desires an extension, which has yet to come. The Cards also brought in "Hollywood" Brown to bolster their WR corps, but have lost Hopkins for six games due to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. And while the Cardinals re-signed running back James Conner, they lost outside linebacker Chandler Jones, wide receiver Christian Kirk and running back Chase Edmonds, among others, during free agency.