Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season'

Published: May 23, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

It has been an offseason full of headlines -- from Kyler Murray's dismay regarding a contract extension, a trade to acquire Marquise Brown on Day 1 of the draft and DeAndre Hopkins' suspension -- for the Arizona Cardinals.

The offseason storylines will now become episodic drama, as the NFL announced Monday that the second installment of Hard Knocks In Season will feature the Cardinals.

The series is set to premiere this fall in the second half of the season on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

Over the last two decades, Hard Knocks has given fans an inside look at NFL teams throughout training camp and leading up to the onset of a season. In 2021, though, the franchise debuted a second installment that featured the Indianapolis Colts and ran during the season. Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts followed an Indy squad led by linebacker Darius Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor that emerged from early season struggles to become the NFL's hottest team, only to stumble in the season finale and come up short of the playoffs.

Just how the Cardinals are faring is sure to dictate the storylines when Hard Knocks descends on Glendale, Arizona, during the 2022 campaign -- which will be the first in which the franchise is featured on Hard Knocks.

Murray and his representation have made it known this offseason that he wants to be the Cardinals' quarterback of the future, but he desires an extension, which has yet to come. The Cards also brought in "Hollywood" Brown to bolster their WR corps, but have lost Hopkins for six games due to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. And while the Cardinals re-signed running back James Conner, they lost outside linebacker Chandler Jones, wide receiver Christian Kirk and running back Chase Edmonds, among others, during free agency.

The offseason will heat up in August with Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, before the action picks up again on HBO with Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson on return to Seattle: 'It's gotta be non-emotional'

When Russell Wilson debuts with the Broncos in Week 1 of the 2022 season, he will do so against this old team on his old homefield. He's looking to play the game as "non-emotional" as possible.

news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects QB Kyler Murray to attend mandatory minicamp

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Monday that he expects Kyler Murray to attend the team's mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled for June 14.

news

Deebo Samuel not attending 49ers' voluntary workouts

With a situation unsettled, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel will not be in attendance for the 49ers' OTAs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Patriots coach Bill Belichick on choosing offensive play-caller: 'When we get to it, we'll get to it'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick still isn't close to revealing who will call plays for the Patriots in 2022 following the exit of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 23

Veteran tight end Tyler Kroft has agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers, per his agent.

news

Chase Winovich sees trade to Browns as possibly 'the best thing to ever happen to me'

Newly acquired Browns pass rusher Chase Winovich enters the next chapter of his NFL career with a position switch, a new haircut and a positive attitude.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller on former teammate Bryan Edwards: 'Great things in store' for WR in Atlanta

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is singing the praises of former teammate Bryan Edwards following the wide receiver's trade to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

49ers' Kittle glad he won't have final say on QB battle between Garoppolo, Lance: 'It's a toss-up for me'

49ers TE George Kittle was asked who he'd prefer to be the team's starting quarterback between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in 2022.

news

Browns re-signing Jadeveon Clowney to one-year, $11 million deal

Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns have agreed to terms for a return, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Giants DE Leonard Williams says there's a 'contagious energy' in practice under new regime

Giants DE Leonard Williams told reporters during last week's OTAs that there is a "contagious energy" being brought in practice under the team's new regime. Part of that energy stems from new defensive coordinator Don Martindale's signature aggression.

news

Cowboys rookie TE Jake Ferguson aims to live up to Daryl Johnston's legacy by wearing No. 48

Rookie TE Jake Ferguson speaks on the significance of wearing Daryl Johnston's old No. 48 for the Dallas Cowboys.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW