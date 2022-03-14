Cardinals agree to terms with RB James Conner on three-year, $21M extension

﻿James Conner﻿ is extending his stay in Arizona.

The Cardinals agreed to terms with the running back Monday on a three-year extension through 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team later announced the news.

Conner's deal is worth $21 million and includes $16 million over the first two years, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

Conner was set to be a free agent when the new league year kicked off on March 16. He was the No. 51 free agent available on NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 list.

Conner, 26, joined Arizona on a one-year deal in 2021 after spending the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. Splitting time with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿, Conner racked up 1,127 yards from scrimmage and a career-high 18 total touchdowns on 239 touches. Since 2018, Conner's 44 scrimmage touchdowns are the fourth-most in the entire league.