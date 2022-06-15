At Title IX event at Gillette Stadium, trailblazing women share experiences pushing for equality

MacMullan is living proof of Delaney-Smith's impact.

"I didn't have a lot of confidence," MacMullan said, referring to her days at Westwood, where she played for Delaney-Smith; she also covered the school for the local newspaper. "I didn't even try out for the team until my junior year of high school; I was afraid to try out for the team. But Kathy was the first person, besides my parents, who said to me, 'You can do anything you want; you can do that,' and I'm looking, and I don't see many women sportswriters ... But I think when I went from Westwood to [the University of New Hampshire], I was already having this idea, 'OK, I'm going to try to do this.' "

MacMullan played Division I hoops at UNH, and she explained how her time there prepared her for life after, which included a decades-long, award-winning run in sports journalism, first at the Boston Globe, then with ESPN.

"Title IX said I had the same rights as all the male journalists, but of course that wasn't always the case," MacMullan said. "I worked with great men; I didn't work with a lot of women. I just kept it professional ... I just did my job and I kept moving."

Being one of the few women in a space full of men was also a familiar experience to Lilly and Roberts. In 1995, Lilly became one of the only women to play in an otherwise-all-male indoor professional soccer league. In 2014, Roberts stepped into a demanding role as the first woman executive director for the NBPA.

"I remember when I was interviewing for the job, and the players were interviewing me, but they said to me, 'If you get this job, you will probably find yourself, more often than not, the only African American in the room and most certainly the only woman in the room; how are you going to handle that?' " Roberts said.

"Man, do you have any idea what I've been doing for the last 40 years?" Roberts said, referencing her time as a prominent attorney. She said the trial lawyers she worked alongside were typically white men, with very few women and hardly any women of color in sight.

The visibility of her position within pro basketball meant a lot to others.

"When I got the job, I got letters from people," said Roberts, who retired earlier this year. "The overwhelming majority were from men who had daughters, who said, 'Your presence in that position allows me to believe that my daughter can do what my son can do.' "

Roberts' message resonated with Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who was in the audience for the event.