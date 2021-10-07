Around the NFL

Dalvin Cook aims to play through ankle injury while getting back to 100 percent: 'That's the plan'

Published: Oct 06, 2021 at 08:48 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

As an ankle injury lingers, Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ did not practice on Wednesday, but he has every intention of playing on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The goal for Cook is to battle through the injury but still heal up and get back to being the best version of himself in the process.

"That's the plan," Cook said Wednesday when asked if he could keep playing through it and return to prime form. "I don't feel like I'm getting worse. I don't feel like I'm headed in the wrong direction. I feel like I'm headed in the right direction to get myself back to where I need to be at. You have those days, but we just played a game. Just trying to work myself back to being 100 percent so I can help us win games."

After missing a Week 3 win against the Seahawks, Cook returned in Week 4's loss to the Browns. Clearly limited by his injury, he had just nine carries for 34 yards.

Being able to get back to 100 percent while still playing is an arduous road to travel, but Cook maintains that it's not just his goal but part of playing in the NFL. It's also a problematic situation as he admits it's frustrating sitting out, but just as much so not being able to perform as he believes he would if fully healthy.

"It's kind of like hand-in-hand because if you're not out there you're frustrated still," Cook said. "And if you are out there, sometimes it can hinder you from me being the Dalvin that's being explosive a lot of plays, and sometimes it can do that, and that's the frustrating part. But you play through it. Part of this game is playing through pain, and that's what comes with it. Playing through injury is something different. Playing through pain, that's what comes with this game, and that's what I'm dealing with, a little pain."

In the old adage of knowing the difference between being hurt and injured, Cook is leaning to the former and therefore going to keep doing all that he can on a bum ankle.

Cook is no stranger to injuries, as he's yet to play a full season and won't in his fifth year. Over his first two seasons, he missed 17 of a possible 32 games. The 26-year-old has been hampered and/or sidelined by ACL, chest, groin, hamstring and chest in his career. But he's also produced back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons with double-digit TDs in each of those campaigns.

Still, with what ﻿Alexander Mattison﻿ has shown he can do over the previous two seasons and, in particular, a 112-yard showing in Week 3 against the Seahawks, it's worth wondering if allowing Cook to sit out a game or two to heal up wouldn't be the better road to recovery and success for the Vikings.

For now, though, the plan is for Cook, lingering ankle injury and all, to be out there on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Packers finalizing deal to sign former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith is finalizing a deal to sign with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Week 5 injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Injury reports for all 16 games in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr: Joey Bosa 'did piss me off, so good job for that'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admitted Wednesday that Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa's comments following Los Angeles' win Monday did get to him a bit. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo won't practice Wednesday; door still open to play Sunday

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss practice Wednesday, but still left the door open for him to play Sunday against the Cardinals. 
news

Patriots trade All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore to Panthers for 2023 sixth-round pick

Stephon Gilmore has a new NFL home. The Patriots traded the All-Pro cornerback Wednesday to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick.
news

Bears name rookie QB Justin Fields permanent starter

Justin Fields is the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback -- permanently. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced that the rookie will remain the starter moving forward, even though Andy Dalton is slated to be a full participant in practice Wednesday.
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'not giving up on this season' despite struggles in Steelers' 1-3 start

The 2021 NFL season has not gone as planned for Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback said Wednesday that he has no plans to give up on this year.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) not practicing Wednesday

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is progressing through the concussion protocol and feeling better but will not partake in Wednesday's session.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 6

The Texans cut wide receiver Anthony Miller on Wednesday, stripping an already thin receiving corps even thinner. Miller was just two games into his first season with the team.
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addresses entire team at Wednesday meeting

Urban Meyer continues to attempt to dig himself out of the hole he bore over the weekend. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Meyer addressed his full team Wednesday to express remorse and responsibility for his actions.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox becoming Josh Allen's favorite target in red zone: 'I have supreme trust in this guy'

All those June jokes about ﻿Dawson Knox﻿ working with a vision specialist to help improve are starting to look pretty silly right about now. The Bills TE has four TDs in the past three games, all wins for Buffalo.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW