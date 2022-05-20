Around the NFL

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

Published: May 20, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kellen Mond's 2021 season ended with his coach telling reporters he'd seen enough of him.

Fast-forward to 2022, where Mond has a new coach and a new perspective. Instead of being stuck in the bottom-of-the-depth-chart doghouse under Mike Zimmer, new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is giving Mond plenty of opportunities to earn the backup job behind Kirk Cousins.

As of Friday, Mond is doing a solid job in shorts, jerseys and helmets.

"Kellen's having a good spring so far, working incredibly hard, digesting the system," O'Connell said Thursday. "He made a couple of checks yesterday at the line of scrimmage that he wasn't prepared play-by-play for ... he just kind of instinctively did that. Those are the little things you look for."

The description from O'Connell is more important than the actual production at this stage of the offseason, primarily because it's a significant departure from the tone Zimmer took regarding Mond in the coach's final days with the Vikings. Instead of essentially leaving behind Mond's development for more immediate needs -- an understandable approach for a coach who was likely feeling his seat get warmer with each day -- O'Connell recognizes the potential gains to be made by Mond at this time of the year.

Mond arrived in Minnesota via a 2021 third-round pick and excited Vikings fans looking for a reason to have faith in a future beyond Cousins. But as the season progressed and it became clearer Zimmer might end up out of a job, the long-term work on Mond took a back seat. Instead, it was about being prepared to win the next game with Cousins and veteran backup Sean Mannion.

A new regime means a longer leash, though, which fits with Mond's developmental timeline. We're not saying he's about to take Cousins' job -- he's not -- but it should make Vikings fans feel better about the potential of Mond, who sure seemed like an afterthought for much of 2021.

Related Content

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

news

Robert Woods feeling 'really, really good' in injury recovery, excited to get going with Titans

Robert Woods watched his Rams teammates win a Super Bowl without him. Then the Rams signed his replacement and shipped him to Tennessee. It would be understandable if the veteran wide receiver was a little bitter or slow to adjust to his new environment. Instead, Woods is feeling slightly impatient in his return from season-ending knee surgery.

news

Carson Wentz: Split from Colts 'kinda came out of left field'

Newly acquired Commanders QB Carson Wentz reflects on the comments made by Colts owner Jim Irsay followed by the end of the 2021 season.

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed believes Sauce Gardner hype: 'He's everything that the media is saying he is'

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and the first selection of a celebrated Jets rookie class, CB Sauce Gardner is already impressing a veteran Jets teammate.

news

Eagles WR Quez Watkins 'loved' trade for A.J. Brown: 'My role is not going to change -- I'm going to continue to do what I do'

Even with the addition of A.J. Brown, Eagles WR Quez Watkins doesn't expect his role to change after a promising 2021 season.

news

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka calling plays in practice; decision on games TBD

As of now, it remains to be announced who will be calling plays for the Daniel Jones-led Giants offense as Mike Kafka is currently handling the duties at practice, but no decision has been made for games.

news

Bobby Wagner on acclimating with Rams: 'In order to lead, you've got to learn how they do things'

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is on a mission to become a respected leader for his new team, and the six-time All-Pro is making his presence felt early in the offseason programs to ensure he's acclimated properly.

news

Packers QB coach Tom Clements: Aaron Rodgers 'doesn't need reps at this time of year'

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers' absence from voluntary offseason workouts is hardly of any concern in the eyes of new offensive coordinator Tom Clements.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 19

Ravens punter Sam Koch announced his retirement on Thursday after 16 seasons in the NFL.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones preparing 'to play as well as I can' entering contract year

Having his fifth-year option declined, Daniel Jones enters a crucial season that will determine whether or not the Giants franchise moves forward with him as quarterback.

news

Joe Burrow believes Baker Mayfield will find new opportunity: 'Every time we play him, he balls'

Joe Burrow's rise to stardom in Cincinnati coincided with Baker Mayfield's fall from grace in the opposite corner of the state. With Mayfield now on the outs in Cleveland, Burrow is being asked what he thinks is next for his fellow former No. 1 overall pick whose stock is at an all-time low.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW