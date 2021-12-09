Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) trending toward playing vs. Steelers on 'Thursday Night Football'

Dalvin Cook's appearance on Wednesday's injury report as a limited participant with a questionable game status was surprising because it was significantly ahead of schedule.

Cook wasn't expected to return to action until the Minnesota Vikings played the Chicago Bears on Dec. 20, but after going through intense rehab in the last week and a half, he's now trending toward playing Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Such timing would make it just 11 days between the date of Cook's dislocated shoulder (and torn labrum) and his return to action. The intense rehab Cook has completed has rebuilt his strength and range of motion in the affected shoulder quickly, giving him the confidence to take first-team reps in practice and attempt to play versus the Steelers, per Pelissero.

Cook will be expected to wear a shoulder harness and/or some form of added protection in Thursday night's game if he receives final medical clearance, but he's planning on participating.

The Vikings RB's initial shoulder injury came in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers and was significant enough to require a cart to carry him off the field at Levi's Stadium. The initial prognosis left room for hope he'd return in time to contribute in the crucial final weeks of Minnesota's season (much like he did in 2019), but it's stunning to learn he's already in line to play -- if the team doctors give him their approval.