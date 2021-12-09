Around the NFL

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) trending toward playing vs. Steelers on 'Thursday Night Football'

Published: Dec 09, 2021 at 08:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Dalvin Cook's appearance on Wednesday's injury report as a limited participant with a questionable game status was surprising because it was significantly ahead of schedule.

Cook wasn't expected to return to action until the Minnesota Vikings played the Chicago Bears on Dec. 20, but after going through intense rehab in the last week and a half, he's now trending toward playing Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Such timing would make it just 11 days between the date of Cook's dislocated shoulder (and torn labrum) and his return to action. The intense rehab Cook has completed has rebuilt his strength and range of motion in the affected shoulder quickly, giving him the confidence to take first-team reps in practice and attempt to play versus the Steelers, per Pelissero.

Cook will be expected to wear a shoulder harness and/or some form of added protection in Thursday night's game if he receives final medical clearance, but he's planning on participating.

The Vikings RB's initial shoulder injury came in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers and was significant enough to require a cart to carry him off the field at Levi's Stadium. The initial prognosis left room for hope he'd return in time to contribute in the crucial final weeks of Minnesota's season (much like he did in 2019), but it's stunning to learn he's already in line to play -- if the team doctors give him their approval.

Cook did not participate in Minnesota's Week 13 loss to Detroit, watching ﻿Alexander Mattison﻿ rush for 90 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. The Vikings could certainly use Cook against the Steelers on the prime-time stage.

Related Content

news

Mahomes on heated exchange with Bieniemy: 'Frustrated more with the game' than each other

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has been forced to answer questions about the Chiefs' offensive struggles all season long, and this week was no different. He explained how his frustration boiled over during a sideline encounter with OC Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City's Week 13 win against the Broncos.
news

Trevor Lawrence: Twice-benched RB James Robinson has 'got to be on the field'

The Jaguars, as currently constructed, are not a good football team. It would make sense, then, for Jacksonville to play one of its better players. That wasn't the case Sunday, when RB James Robinson was benched following an early fumble.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has no regrets for saying 'I own you' to Bears fan

Nearly two months after yelling "I own you" in the direction of a Chicago Bears fan who reacted to his touchdown celebration with two middle fingers, Aaron Rodgers isn't backing down. If anything, he's doubling down.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard speaks shutout into existence on 'Hard Knocks'

Darius Leonard spoke a shutout into existence on the latest episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" on Wednesday night. 
news

Raiders, K Daniel Carlson agree to 4-year, $18.4M extension

Daniel Carlson agreed to a new four-year contract with the Raiders, his agent announced Wednesday night, and the extension is worth $18.4 million, which includes a $4 million signing bonus and $10.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chargers place WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list

After placing WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Chargers added WR Mike Williams, along with CB Chris Harris, to the list Wednesday. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) returns to practice; RB Mark Ingram placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ practiced Wednesday, and barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the Jets. Backfield mate Mark Ingram, however, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) listed as questionable for 'TNF' matchup vs. Steelers

Expected to return for a Week 15 date with the Bears, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook may make his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last week sooner than expected.
news

Week 14 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants optimistic QB Mike Glennon (concussion) will be cleared to start; Jake Fromm will get nod if not

New York is not closing the door on the possibility of Mike Glennon (concussion) playing in Week 14.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 8

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still sidelined by an injured toe. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is being designated to return to practice.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW