Lifelong Raiders fan Davante Adams realizing dream by joining Las Vegas

﻿Davante Adams﻿ spent his entire NFL career to this point in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Now he's moving closer to home -- and he couldn't be more excited about what's ahead.

Adams was formally introduced as the newest member of the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, and he knew just what to wear. Dressed in a black suit with a black shirt, the new star of the Silver and Black expressed delight when embracing his new environment, which includes a realization of a dream that can be traced back to elementary school.

"I grew up in East Palo Alto (California). I was a Raiders fan my whole life, so it is a dream to be a Raider, man," Adams said. "It's a dream come true. In the third-grade yearbook, I said I want to be an NFL star or an NBA star, and I was wearing a Charles Woodson jersey at the time. It's been documented forever, so I guess you could say it's meant to be."

Adams' new reality is one that includes moving his belongings into the Raiders' new Henderson, Nevada, headquarters, which offers a facility that is "like a spaceship." It also means a reunion between Adams and his old college quarterback, former Fresno State teammate ﻿Derek Carr﻿, with whom Adams has long maintained close contact and started discussing a potential joining of forces this offseason.

Teaming with Carr will be akin to reuniting with a long-lost brother for Adams, whom Carr began to publicly lure last summer. With their pairing now a reality thanks to a blockbuster trade, their next task will be to rekindle a rapport that led to first- and second-round selections in the 2014 NFL Draft. This time, instead of propelling them to the next level, Adams and Carr will hope to ride their relationship to a Super Bowl coming out of a division that has quickly become incredibly competitive.