Around the NFL

Commanders owner Dan Snyder declines to appear at congressional hearing

Published: Jun 15, 2022 at 04:45 PM
Untitled-1
NFL.com wire report

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has declined to appear at a U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing next week.

Snyder responded with a letter from his attorney to the committee's June 1 request for the owner to appear as part of the Congressional investigation into the Commanders' workplace conduct.

The letter explains that Snyder "has a longstanding Commanders-related business conflict and is out of the country on the first and only date the Committee has proposed for the hearing," which is June 22.

"Although Mr. Snyder remains willing to cooperate with the Committee -- as he has done in the past -- for the reasons set forth below," Snyder's attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, writes, "he is unable to accept the Committee's invitation to testify at the scheduled hearing."

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, the attorneys representing former Commanders employees alleging misconduct, called in a statement for Congress to subpoena Snyder.

"We, along with our clients, are disappointed but not surprised that Dan Snyder does not have the courage to appear voluntarily," the statement reads. "We fully expect the Committee will issue a subpoena to compel Mr. Snyder to appear. It is time that Mr. Snyder learns that he is not above the law."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was also invited by the committee to appear. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said at the time the league had received the committee's invitation and that it would "respond directly in a timely manner."

Congress launched an investigation into the Washington franchise's workplace misconduct in Oct. 2021 after the league did not release a report detailing the findings of an independent probe into the matter.

Washington hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson in the summer of 2020 to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league later took over that investigation and fined the team $10 million in July and said the culture at the club was "toxic" and ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues.

Snyder has stepped away from day-to-day operations, but the lack of a written report prompted Congress' inquiry.

At a Congressional roundtable in February, new allegations of misconduct against Snyder emerged during testimony from a former team employee. In response to the allegations made during the roundtable, Snyder issued a statement apologizing for "misconduct" that previously took place within his organization but said any allegations "leveled against me personally" were "outright lies."

After testimony from former employees, Congress' investigation also expanded to the organization's finances. In April, the U.S. House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission saying it found evidence the Commanders might have engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct for more than a decade by withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans.

Washington has denied any allegations of financial impropriety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Content

news

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons not sitting out of practices due to contract: 'I'm here to play football'

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been staying off the field during Tennessee's mandatory minicamp, but the Pro Bowler says he is "here to play football" rather than being worried about his contract.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 15

The Patriots are signing former Saints receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ron Rivera says Commanders won't trade Terry McLaurin, deal 'will get done'

The Washington Commanders' minicamp continues without wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but head coach Ron Rivera is confident a deal will be "taken care of in a matter of time."

news

Mekhi Becton 'satisfied' with weight, returns to Jets with 'chip on my shoulder'

Coming off a year in which he missed all but one game in 2021 due to a knee injury, Jets tackle Mekhi Becton is setting out to prove the doubters wrong.

news

Colts safety Khari Willis retires after three seasons

Colts safety Khari Willis is retiring from football after just three NFL seasons. The Indianapolis safety announced his decision and intention to pursue a ministry career on Wednesday.

news

Tom Brady explains return to Buccaneers: 'I had the appetite to compete, and it's going to be gone soon'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady briefly experimented with retirement before committing for Year 23. On the Dan Patrick Show, he explained that the appetite to compete and knowing how little time is left contributed to his comeback.

news

Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick agree to four-year extension worth more than $73.6 million

The Steelers and Fitzpatrick have reached an agreement on a four-year deal worth $18.4 million per year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Derrick Henry 'definitely fueled' by 2021 injury, Titans' early playoff exit

Titans RB Derrick Henry returned for the postseason last year, but didn't look like himself in Tennessee's loss to the Bengals. The defeat, coupled with the injury, motivates Henry heading into the 2022 season.

news

Chargers' Joey Bosa: 'It's amazing' playing alongside Khalil Mack in Los Angeles

The Chargers acquired Khalil Mack this offseason, pairing the former Defensive Player of the Year with Joey Bosa to form potentially the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL. Bosa is thrilled to see Mack line up on the opposite side of the ball.

news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman doesn't feel 'pressure' to help fill Tyreek Hill void

In three seasons, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has caught 126 passes for 1,791 yards and 12 TDs. However, inconsistency has plagued the 24-year-old.

news

Bills' Von Miller on working with Greg Rousseau: 'It's like polishing a diamond'

Two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller discussed working with Bills second-year defensive end Greg Rousseau and how he could help his new teammate improve.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW