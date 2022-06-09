Tom Brady has 'high expectations' for Buccaneers, 'hopeful' Rob Gronkowski decides to return

Tom Brady unretired and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to chase an eighth Super Bowl title.

After helping lead the Bucs to their first NFC South title since 2007 last year, TB12 said Thursday at the close of mandatory minicamp the continuity within the organization should allow them to make another deep postseason run.

"The season's already started. You're competing every day out there. You're either getting better or you're getting worse. You're not going out there to break a sweat, you're going out there to get things done," Brady said. "I think this should be in my opinion our best opportunity to play our best football because we've been together the longest, and why shouldn't it be? We know each other, we know the scheme, we've been through a lot of challenging circumstances in games and now we've got to go out there and execute it as well as we possibly can."

In Brady's first season in Tampa, he led the Bucs to the Lombardi Trophy. After keeping the core of the club together, the Bucs nearly overcame a big playoff deficit against the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in last season's Divisional Round.

With Todd Bowles taking over the head coaching job from Bruce Arians, the Bucs continue to have a continuity advantage over other clubs. In addition to bringing back many of their key players, Tampa added the likes of receiver Russell Gage and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and traded for guard Shaq Mason to help smooth over losses on the offensive line.

One significant question for Brady's offense is whether future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski will return or head back to retirement. Brady said Thursday he's hopeful to have Gronk back, but if not, they'll figure out how to fill his role.