Around the NFL

Tom Brady has 'high expectations' for Buccaneers, 'hopeful' Rob Gronkowski decides to return

Published: Jun 09, 2022 at 12:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Brady unretired and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to chase an eighth Super Bowl title.

After helping lead the Bucs to their first NFC South title since 2007 last year, TB12 said Thursday at the close of mandatory minicamp the continuity within the organization should allow them to make another deep postseason run.

"The season's already started. You're competing every day out there. You're either getting better or you're getting worse. You're not going out there to break a sweat, you're going out there to get things done," Brady said. "I think this should be in my opinion our best opportunity to play our best football because we've been together the longest, and why shouldn't it be? We know each other, we know the scheme, we've been through a lot of challenging circumstances in games and now we've got to go out there and execute it as well as we possibly can."

In Brady's first season in Tampa, he led the Bucs to the Lombardi Trophy. After keeping the core of the club together, the Bucs nearly overcame a big playoff deficit against the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in last season's Divisional Round.

With Todd Bowles taking over the head coaching job from Bruce Arians, the Bucs continue to have a continuity advantage over other clubs. In addition to bringing back many of their key players, Tampa added the likes of receiver Russell Gage and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and traded for guard Shaq Mason to help smooth over losses on the offensive line.

One significant question for Brady's offense is whether future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski will return or head back to retirement. Brady said Thursday he's hopeful to have Gronk back, but if not, they'll figure out how to fill his role.

"I think it's just obviously totally up to him," Brady said. "We'd all love to play with him, but he's got to make the best decision for himself, and he knows that. Anyone who cares about him knows that he's doing what's right for him, which is trying to figure it out. We don't have training camp for about six weeks, so whatever he's got to do to figure it out. We'll be hopeful if he does, and if he doesn't, then we still gotta go out there and figure out what to do."

After deciding to return to the Bucs for another season, Brady, turning 45 in August, then went out and paved his future post-football path, whenever that might come. TB12 agreed to a massive 10-year contract to be Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst after his playing days are finally done.

"I fell in love with this sport when I was a young kid and I think there's still a great love for it. ... I'm gonna stay in football now, it's pretty clear," he said of his post-career plan. "That'll be fun. I look forward to whenever that happens or whenever I decide to make that decision to retire. I think there's a lot of things about me not ending up having a normal offseason, I got to figure out what it would look like, which was interesting for me. So it was good. I got a lot of good discussions with different people and learned a lot. So yeah, should be a smoother transition than I would've thought."

That transition will happen when Brady walks away for good. Right now, he's focusing on that eighth Super Bowl ring.

"I'm happy I'm back, happy I'm back with my teammates, and it's going to be a great year. Gonna work really hard," he said. "We have high expectations for what we're trying to accomplish. Got a lot of good players. Doesn't matter much. We've got to go out and do it."

Related Content

news

Brandon Bolden on Josh McDaniels' approach in Las Vegas: 'We're not trying to be New England'

Raiders running back Brandon Bolden knows Josh McDaniels well, having played eight seasons under the offensive coordinator in New England. But it's the first time Bolden is seeing McDaniels lead his own club.

news

Geno Smith, Drew Lock embracing Seahawks quarterback battle

Geno Smith and Drew Lock are locked in a quarterback battle to become the Seahawks starter that is destined to go deep into training camp. Thus far, the competition has been healthy, not acrimonious.

news

Sammy Watkins knows 'back is against the wall' as he targets revival in Green Bay

Sammy Watkins knows he hasn't lived up to lofty expectations, but the Green Bay Packers wide receiver is embracing the chance to change it.

news

Free agent OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif pausing NFL career again for medical residency

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is once again putting a pause on his NFL career to devote his time to the medical field.

news

Carson Wentz downplays last-chance take: 'I don't try and play those types of games'

Regardless of how important the 2022 campaign could be for his career as a whole, Commanders QB Carson Wentz is sticking to the age-old mantra of "one day at a time."

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley starting to get 'swagger back,' 'trust' in knee

Giants running back Saquon Barkley believes at this point he has his swagger and some much-needed trust in his knee back -- along with some newfound versatility within a new-look offense.

news

Rams, WR Cooper Kupp agree to 3-year extension worth up to $80 million

Cooper Kupp and the Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth about $80 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Rams, WR Cooper Kupp have made significant progress toward extension

Reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams have made significant progress on an extension that would put Kupp among the NFL's highest-paid at his position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 8

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Wednesday he will "definitely" be able to throw before training camp next month after being hampered by a right elbow injury so far this offseason.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects Lamar Jackson at minicamp, 'not worried about how hard he's working'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is relatively unworried about the work Lamar Jackson is getting in away from OTAs and is confident Jackson will be in attendance when he has to be at mandatory minicamp.

news

Guardian Cap debuts during minicamps in effort to reduce avoidable head contact

With the start of minicamps this week came the first appearances of the new Guardian Cap, an extra soft-shell pad worn over players' helmets that was designed to decrease the amount of force received from head contact and hopefully lower the number of concussion injuries usually seen during the lead-up to the season.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW