Around the NFL

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on MCL reconstruction: 'It felt for the first time this offseason, it's been really good'

Published: May 25, 2022 at 06:15 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Though it was relatively hush-hush, Tom Brady was in his fair share of discomfort at this time a year ago due to a knee injury that required surgery.

Having since healed up, played the 2021 season, retired and unretired, Brady feels refreshed and much of that is due to the absence of having to recover from MCL reconstruction.

"Last year was pretty tough, just from basically having the MCL reconstruction, and I basically tore it in my last season in New England and I went the whole offseason with a torn MCL," Brady said Wednesday, via the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. "I didn't get a reconstruction, because I thought it would just heal back. So I didn't do anything. The following year, I just taped it, basically, every day. And then finally getting it reconstructed last year, it felt for the first time this offseason, it's been really good."

Initially tabbed as nothing more than a clean-up procedure in February of 2021, Brady's knee injury was of the more serious variety as he needed an MCL reconstruction. Brady deemed himself ready to go in June of last year and went on to lead the NFL with a career-high 5,316 yards passing and also led the league with 43 touchdowns passes.

So, he certainly played like he was good to go, but by his account is now "really good."

Brady has long defied age and conventional wisdom when it comes to the body breaking down, so getting the thumbs up that his knee troubles are behind him should at the least be a good sign of what's ahead.

"It's been fun just to kind of, you know, run around a little bit," said Brady, who was speaking at a news conference ahead of The Match golf event on June 1 in which he'll team up with Aaron Rodgers against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes on the greens. "Work on some sprinting stuff. I know Aaron has probably rushed for more yards in a game than I have my whole career. But for me, it's been kind of interesting to be able to train in certain ways. Like, a single leg jump. I haven't done a single leg jump in I don't know how many years, because I couldn't do it because I never wanted my knee to be unweighted, because it was just kind of wiggling around. It's been good this year to do it."

Forty-four years young, headed to the greens with his fellow QB elite and then headed for his 23rd season with a repaired knee that apparently feels better than it has in sometime, Brady is back in the swing of things.

Related Content

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident long-term deal will get done 'this summer' with Kyler Murray: 'He is our future'

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he's optimistic an extension will get done with QB Kyler Murray.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 25

Two Cowboys wide receivers, James Washington and rookie Jalen Tolbert, did not participate in team drills during the first day of OTA workouts due to injury.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's absence from OTAs: 'It's for him to talk about'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh fielded questions about Lamar Jackson's contract situation and absence from OTAs on Wednesday as the QB's future in Baltimore remains unsecured.

news

Colin Kaepernick working out for Raiders on Wednesday

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers DL Javon Kinlaw has profane verbal confrontation with local reporter

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw had a verbal confrontation with a local reporter Tuesday night after calling into the reporter's YouTube channel.

news

Buccaneers LB Devin White: 'It's Super Bowl or nothing' for Tampa Bay in 2022

Forty days and 40 nights without Tom Brady were more than enough for the Buccaneers to gain perspective. It's now or never for Tampa Bay.

news

Ron Rivera plans to use 'plethora' of running backs to Commanders' advantage in 2022

The Washington Commanders have a plethora of capable running backs. In fact, that's the term coach Ron Rivera used to describe the room this week. It's likely there isn't enough room for all of them, but Rivera sees value in having multiple options. Above all, Washington isn't planning on becoming a squad that leans on one ballcarrier.

news

Tyreek Hill hypes his QB Tagovailoa: He throws 'one of the prettiest balls I've ever caught'

Tyreek Hill might want to consider adding a new title to his resume: Tua Tagovailoa's hype man. Hill has fought back against those who wonder whether Tagovailoa is worthy of being a franchise quarterback, and remains convinced he's playing with a quality QB.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold entering 2022 with 'a little more edge'

Sam Darnold's debut season as a Panther didn't go as anyone in Charlotte had hoped, and nothing is guaranteed going into year two. But according to Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule, the quarterback is working harder than ever to prove he's worth the starting job.

news

'Good Morning Football' wins Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show; one of eight Emmys won for NFL Media

"Good Morning Football's" Sports Emmys win for Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily was one of eight Emmys hauled in by NFL Media on Tuesday.

news

Steelers officially name Omar Khan new general manager

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan has been named the Steelers' new general manager. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news Tuesday night, and the team confirmed Wednesday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW