Around the NFL

Buccaneers LB Devin White: 'It's Super Bowl or nothing' for Tampa Bay in 2022

Published: May 25, 2022 at 02:30 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Forty days and 40 nights without Tom Brady were more than enough for the Buccaneers to gain perspective.

"It's Super Bowl. Right now, it's Super Bowl or nothing," linebacker Devin White said Wednesday. "We know that. I'll say that in front of all the cameras. That's the only goal. That's what we want. That's what we after. We know we're not there yet because it's a long season, long way to go. But that's what we're fighting for."

White was a catalyst to Tampa Bay's championship run two seasons ago. The Pro Bowl LB burst onto the scene during the 2020 playoffs, when the Bucs won three road playoff games on their way to a Super Bowl LV victory.

Tampa had a good chance at repeating in 2021, winning the NFC South with ease and earning a home start for another would-be Super Bowl run. The eventual Super Bowl-champion Rams dashed those hopes in thrilling fashion with a last-second victory against the talented Bucs defense in the Divisional Round.

The heartbreaking loss loomed amid a roller-coaster offseason for White and the Bucs, which included Brady's retirement and unretirement.

"It took a long time," White said of getting over the playoff loss to L.A. "I just knew, I kept telling everybody in the locker room whoever win this game gonna win the Super Bowl because we both had great balance of offense and defense. When we was in the locker room -- man, if they had cameras in there -- they could tell you, I told them we coming back, we gonna come back. The ball gonna eventually go our way, and it did. I think we capitalized on it, but at the end, it was just one missed opportunity. Obviously, can't dwell on it, but it's fuel to the fire for this year."

The Bucs will have a chance at revenge versus the Rams in Week 9 this season, and it could be looked at as a necessary hump to get over during their journey toward another Super Bowl appearance in February 2023.

"I always got that one circled," White said. "We never beat them. I definitely know that. We never beat them. There was a perfect time to beat them when it really, really mattered. But we want to win every game, we want to just show ourselves that we are better."

The Bucs aren't taking for granted the availability of their seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback after this offseason. Brady has taken them to the promised land once before, and his Tampa teammates are motivated to take him there once again in order to appropriately bookend the most accomplished career in NFL history.

"If it his last ride," linebacker Shaquil Barrett said Wednesday, "I want to send him out on the top of the mountain."

To reach that mountain, the Bucs will have to beat teams like the Rams and Saints, against whom they are 1-7, including the postseason, since Brady joined the team. Those seven losses account for all but three of Tampa Bay's defeats since 2020.

"The first thing when I talked to coach (Todd Bowles) when he became the head coach is the teams that we lost to," White explained, "we need to find a way and we need to emphasize on what we don't do when we play them, what we don't do well, and we need to get over that hump."

Related Content

news

Colin Kaepernick working out for Raiders on Wednesday

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers DL Javon Kinlaw has profane verbal confrontation with local reporter

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw had a verbal confrontation with a local reporter Tuesday night after calling into the reporter's YouTube channel.

news

Ron Rivera plans to use 'plethora' of running backs to Commanders' advantage in 2022

The Washington Commanders have a plethora of capable running backs. In fact, that's the term coach Ron Rivera used to describe the room this week. It's likely there isn't enough room for all of them, but Rivera sees value in having multiple options. Above all, Washington isn't planning on becoming a squad that leans on one ballcarrier.

news

Tyreek Hill hypes his QB Tagovailoa: He throws 'one of the prettiest balls I've ever caught'

Tyreek Hill might want to consider adding a new title to his resume: Tua Tagovailoa's hype man. Hill has fought back against those who wonder whether Tagovailoa is worthy of being a franchise quarterback, and remains convinced he's playing with a quality QB.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold entering 2022 with 'a little more edge'

Sam Darnold's debut season as a Panther didn't go as anyone in Charlotte had hoped, and nothing is guaranteed going into year two. But according to Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule, the quarterback is working harder than ever to prove he's worth the starting job.

news

'Good Morning Football' wins Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show; one of eight Emmys won for NFL Media

"Good Morning Football's" Sports Emmys win for Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily was one of eight Emmys hauled in by NFL Media on Tuesday.

news

Steelers officially name Omar Khan new general manager

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan has been named the Steelers' new general manager. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news Tuesday night, and the team confirmed Wednesday.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery put trade talks on hold

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan coach told reporters on Tuesday that Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery has effectively put trade talks on hold.

news

Steelers general manager hire should come by end of week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their general manager search and an announcement should come by the end of the week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

NFL owners approve Rooney Rule applying to vacant QB coach positions

NFL owners on Tuesday approved several new resolutions to the hiring process of NFL coaches, including the Rooney Rule now being applied to vacant quarterback coaching positions.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill explains Malik Willis comments: 'I meant no disrespect'

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill addressed his past comments on rookie Malik Willis, explaining he that meant "no disrespect" to his new teammate.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW