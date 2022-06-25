Steelers' Mike Tomlin embracing first season without Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's scary but exciting'

"There's going to be some new leadership here," Tomlin said. "Some of them you can anticipate, like [Najee Harris]. But make no mistake, we are not sitting around hoping any of it happens. We're thoughtfully constructing it."

Harris carried the ball 307 times for 1,200 yards and added another 467 yards on 74 receptions, scoring 10 total TDs during a stellar rookie season. His talent is undeniable.

Now, Tomlin has tabbed the next step in Harris' evolution as stacking leadership on top of output.

"That dude is a bell cow. He's gonna have to be a bell cow for us," Tomlin said. "If this train is going anywhere in 2022, he's going to be a major component of it, and he's capable. I ain't even talking about from a talent standpoint. We know that. I'm talking about he's capable from an intangibles standpoint. Bringing the best out in his teammates. Wearing the responsibility that comes with leading."

Regardless of who ends up winning the quarterback competition, it would seem that Tomlin's vision for the team's success moving forward is to mesh the established leadership of linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive end Cameron Heyward with Harris, the offense's new foundational leader.

Steelers faithful who find themselves apprehensive about the direction of the team should rest easy knowing Tomlin is excited by the challenge ahead. After all, he knows the path to victory well. He's yet to have a losing season as an NFL head coach.