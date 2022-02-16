Bengals sign coach Zac Taylor to extension through 2026 season

A Super Bowl appearance warranted a new contract for Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

The team announced Wednesday they signed Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

"Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. "The fruits of Zac's efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches. I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He's brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that."

Taylor had one year left on his original contract signed in 2019.

After a wobbly start to his coaching career, which saw the Bengals go 6-25-1 in Taylor's first two seasons, Cincy took off in 2021. Taylor led his team to a 10-7 record and its first AFC North title since 2015. The Bengals finally got over the playoff hump, earning their first postseason victory in 31 years en route to a Super Bowl LVI appearance.

Losing the Lombardi Trophy to the Los Angeles Rams stings, but the building blocks are in place for Cincinnati to remain a contender for years to come.