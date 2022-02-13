Bengals coach Zac Taylor in line for lucrative contract extension after Super Bowl LVI

It was only 13 months ago that Bengals owner Mike Brown issued a statement confirming Zac Taylor would be retained. Brown might soon be releasing another statement assuring Taylor will be Cincinnati's coach for many years to come.

After leading the Bengals on an improbable run to Super Bowl LVI, the third-year coach has positioned himself for a big payday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Taylor's representation will sit down with the club sometime after the season finale versus the Rams and begin to hammer out a lucrative contract extension.

It's a well-deserved development after the 38-year-old engineered one of the most dramatic turnarounds in league history. The Bengals won just six games over his first two seasons, including four in 2020. They're the second team in league history to reach the Super Bowl coming off five consecutive losing campaigns (1999 Rams), per NFL Research. Cincinnati previously had not won so much as a single playoff game since 1990.

Taylor's top two lieutenants are already on board for 2022. Rapoport reported offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, both of whom interviewed for head coaching vacancies elsewhere, have agreed to new deals in Cincy.