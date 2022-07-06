State of the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars: Doug Pederson era begins after transformative offseason

Head coach: Doug Pederson. I openly wondered if Doug Pederson was the best coach in the NFL heading into the 2020 season, and I have to wonder if I got the guy fired by the Eagles for even suggesting such a thing. His time in Philadelphia unraveled so quickly. We haven't seen a fall from grace that fast since, oh, well, Urban Meyer? Here's my thing, though. I still really believe in Doug Pederson. I'm surprised he wasn't a more sought-after coach in the previous cycle, though it seemed like a couple of teams kicked the tires on him. I'm all in on his redemption tour. A lot of the reasons I loved him two years ago still remain. He won a Super Bowl with his backup quarterback, Nick Foles, and took down the G.O.A.T., Bill Belichick, in the process. Then there was the Double-Doink Game (as a Chicago fan I hate to bring it up, but have to give him credit for another playoff win). He was making the playoffs on the regular before his abrupt dismissal from Philadelphia after I called him the best in the game. I really do believe he's going to bring credibility to the Jaguars. And I'll just leave it at that. No more hot takes for me.