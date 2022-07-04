State of the 2022 Houston Texans: Will Davis Mills prove he's the type of QB Lovie Smith can win with?

... people shouldn't overlook: Davis Mills' passing ability. This is a fun little stat. In 2021, Mills became the only rookie since 1950 to post three games with a passer rating higher than 125 (minimum of 25 pass attempts). He had two games with more than 300 passing yards, three touchdowns and no picks. Only Justin Herbert and Daniel Jones had more such games (three) in their rookie seasons. Is there any way I can get you to focus on the Justin Herbert part of that statement, and not the Daniel Jones part? I didn't think so. I should also point out Mills lost both of those games. This statement was originally slated for the MVP category, until I realized it might seem kind of foolish to put Mills' name there, given that some of his best outings ended in defeat. Again, with Lovie, it's all about playing great defense and running the football. Mills is only going to throw when the team is losing by a lot -- which, I'll admit, could happen with some frequency.