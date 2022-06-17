Around the NFL

Davis Mills has 'a lot to prove' as Texans' full-time starting quarterback

Published: Jun 17, 2022 at 08:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Davis Mills struggled out of the gate during his rookie season before turning it around to author a nice stretch run that gave the Houston Texans faith he could be their starter for 2021.

"I think experience is a big factor in how my game progressed through the last season," Mills said, per the team's official website. "These reps I've gotten in this offseason are extremely valuable, and I'm excited to keep progressing. I still have a lot to prove to myself and to my teammates to go out there and win games, but we're all excited for it, and I want to keep moving forward."

In the first six games he started as a rookie, Mills completed 69.11 percent of his attempts for 209.2 yards per game, 6 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 82.3 passer rating, 19 sacks and 6.57 yards per attempt. Mills looked lost at times and struggled behind the offensive line as he needed time to process.

After heading back to the bench for three games, he returned to the starting lineup for the final five tilts. The contrast couldn't have been more stark. In those five starts -- two wins -- he completed 68.42 percent of his passes for 251.6 YPG, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 102.4 passer rating, 9 sacks and 7.36 Y/A. Mills ran the offense well and showed the willingness to stretch the field.

We've seen young quarterbacks go on end-of-year runs as rookies and never progress -- Drew Lock in 2019 comes to mind. But the Texans believe Mills has the tools and mental makeup to be the long-term answer.

"I would say two of the most important things are decision-making and accuracy," general manager Nick Caserio told Sports Radio 610 on Thursday, via the Texans Wire. "So, when you look at that position, do you take care of the football, do you make the right decision, do you go where the play tells you the ball should go? So, I would say, for the most part, the majority of the plays that we've run during the course of the spring, that's been the case. Are there some instances where he could have made some better throws or a throw there? So, I would say for the most part those couple of areas I articulated I would say he's certainly ahead."

The Texans moved on from Tyrod Taylor and didn't bring in any veteran competition for Mills. Kyle Allen was inked as the backup.

As Houston continues its rebuild, it's on Mills to prove he has the tools to be the franchise quarterback. If he swims, the Texans unearthed a draft steal in the third round. If he sinks, they'll be in position to select a rookie in the first round in 2023.

Related Content

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill: 'He's a multiple-position player'

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier this spring that Taysom Hill would focus on playing tight end rather than quarterback. With that said, Allen still recognizes Hill's ability to serve as a weapon from multiple positions.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance 'has more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows'

After spending the bulk of his rookie season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it's Trey Lance's turn to take charge for the 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes his second-year signal-caller has the stuff to overcome any early adversity.

news

Bears players don No. 41 jersey to honor Brian Piccolo at minicamp

On the anniversary of Brian Piccolo's death Thursday, all 90 players at the Bears' final day of mandatory minicamp donned the running back's No. 41 jersey to honor his memory.

news

Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose 2023 OTA for violating non-contact rules

The NFL is fining Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and docking a 2023 OTA practice from the team after determining an OTA this year was too physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins second 110-meter hurdles race in five days

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen won his second race in five days, sprinting to a 13.22-second first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at Thursday's Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'surprised' by Tyreek Hill's comments on recent podcast

Patrick Mahomes still loves Tyreek Hill, but the Chiefs QB admitted he was "surprised a little" by his former wide receiver's recent comments on his podcast.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 16

Patriots announce signing of restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

news

Browns hire Catherine Raiche as assistant GM and VP of football operations

Catherine Raiche was named the Browns' assistant general manager and vice president of football operations, the team announced Thursday. Raiche remains the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL.

news

Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold would be our quarterback 'if we played today'

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule didn't tip-toe around the question of who would lead the offense if a game was scheduled for today.

news

Lamar Jackson says he's discussed deal with Ravens, OTAs absence was not contract-related

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked Thursday if skipping OTAs was contract-related as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. Jackson said no, adding that he's had conversations with the front office.

news

Saints introduce new black helmet to be worn for at least one game in 2022

The demise of the one-shell rule has opened the door for NFL teams to reintroduce period-accurate throwback uniforms. It's also led at least a couple of franchises, like the Saints, to debut alternate helmets.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW