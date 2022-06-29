2022 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team

Bobby Trees has often played the unglamorous but essential role of second fiddle in his NFL career. However, after the departures of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, the Titans are going to need Woods to play a major part in their passing offense -- at least initially. Treylon Burks arrives with great expectations, but it's unfair to expect him to make a significant impact right away. That's why Woods will be very important to Tennessee in 2022 as he makes his return from an ACL tear. If the Titans can once again win the AFC South, Woods should end up getting much-deserved praise. Posting 1,000 yards for the third time in his career would enter him in the Pro Bowl conversation, but receiver -- like quarterback -- is a tough position group to crack. It might take a career year, and at 30 years old, this is Woods' best remaining chance.