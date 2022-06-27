Projecting the 2022 Offensive All-Rookie Team: Steelers duo to provide Year 1 spark

Getting thrown into the fire is no small task for NFL rookies. After lining up against college competition for the last three to five years, they now must face veteran pros in the prime of their careers.

It is no surprise that the top performers among rookies have typically been first-, second- or third-round selections, at least according to All-Rookie Teams as selected by the Pro Football Writers of America. The position players in the 2021 edition were comprised of 14 first-rounders, seven second-round picks and one Day 3 pick (Chiefs guard Trey Smith). All-Rookie squads from past years have included a handful of players from Rounds 4 through 7, however, and the occasional undrafted rookie, too.